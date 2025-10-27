Restore Childhood and Manhattan Institute Bring Explosive Documentary on America's Pandemic School Closures to NYC

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Restore Childhood is proud to announce that the Manhattan Institute will host a special New York City screening of 15 DAYS: The Real Story of America’s Pandemic School Closures , a groundbreaking documentary directed by Natalya Murakhver that tells the untold story of how a promise to “shut down for just 15 days” spiraled into one of the most consequential policy failures in modern American history.The film premiered on X (formerly Twitter) on September 23, 2025, quickly amassing over 1 million views and igniting a national conversation about the devastating effects of pandemic-era school closures. Following its viral success, 15 DAYS was recently screened at the Moms for Liberty National Summit in Orlando and has received national media coverage .Now, the film arrives in New York City for an exclusive event hosted by the Manhattan Institute, bringing together thought leaders, parents, students and civic voices to examine how decisions made in 2020 continue to shape the lives of millions of American children.The screening will be followed by a panel discussion moderated by Manhattan Institute Senior Fellow John Tierney, and will include director Natalya Murakhver, pediatrician Dr. Kristen Walsh and college student Garrett “Bam” Morgan, all featured in the documentary.Date & Time: Monday, November 17, 2025 | 6:00 – 9:00 PMLocation: LOOK Cinema, 657 W 57th St., New York, NY 10019RSVP: Register Here About the Film:15 DAYS: The Real Story of America’s Pandemic School Closures is a searing and emotional documentary that exposes the human, social, and economic costs of prolonged school shutdowns. Combining investigative reporting with deeply personal narratives, Murakhver’s film examines how government overreach upended education and how parents are now uniting to ensure it never happens again. The film was produced by acclaimed filmmaker Eli Steele and features Stanford’s Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, former Covid advisor Dr. Scott Atlas and many other voices of parents, children and advocates.

