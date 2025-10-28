Travel and Tour World to Participate in Major 11 Travel/Tourism and Hospitality Events in November as a Media Partner

Travel And Tour World WTM ITE HCMC

TTW joins major 11 travel events in November 2025, including WTM London, Qatar Travel Mart, and FHC Shanghai, enhancing its presence in the tourism industry

TTW partners with leading events to drive innovation and growth in travel, connecting professionals and shaping the future of tourism” — Anup Kumar Keshan, Editor-in-Chief

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- October 2025 has been a significant month for Travel And Tour World (TTW) as it successfully partnered with some of the most prestigious travel and tourism events across the globe. These partnerships not only strengthened Travel And Tour World ( TTW )'s presence in the industry but also provided unmatched networking opportunities for travel industry professionals, industry stalwarts within the travel sector with face-to-face meetings and interviews. We are also attending in tourism conference like UN Tourism 26th General Assembly and TOURISE Global Tourism Summit 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. So let's join with us.You can watch the interviews on our YouTube page: https://www.youtube.com/@TravelAndTourWorld As the month concludes, Travel And Tour World (TTW) is excited to turn its focus towards an equally exciting calendar of November 2025 events.Throughout October 2025, Travel And Tour World (TTW) was privileged to partner with numerous prestigious travel and tourism events like Routes World 2025, further solidifying its role as a key player in the global tourism sector. These events not only offered invaluable platforms for industry leaders, professionals, and innovators to share knowledge but also provided Travel And Tour World (TTW) with opportunities to engage with new trends and strengthen its influence in the travel market.One of the standout collaborations was with the TBEX Summit America in North America, a major gathering for travel bloggers, influencers, and tourism professionals. Travel And Tour World (TTW)'s partnership with this event facilitated dynamic discussions about the evolving landscape of digital marketing, content creation, and the impact of social media on tourism. This collaboration allowed Travel And Tour World (TTW) to deepen its connections with the global content creator community, expanding its reach in the rapidly growing digital tourism space.IMEX America 2025, one of the most significant events in the MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) industry, marked another key moment for TTW. At this prestigious event, Travel And Tour World (TTW) contributed to discussions shaping the future of corporate travel, meetings, and events. Finally, events like Loop MICE Autumn, Hotel & Tourism Investment Forum, and Tourism Innovation Summit (TIS) allowed TTW to actively engage in forward-thinking discussions on tourism investments, trends, and innovations shaping the global tourism economy.November 2025: Travel And Tour World (TTW) is Participating in Global Travel Events as Media PartnerEVENTS CLUB LIFE SCIENCES FORUM, NOV 2 - 4, MADRID, SPAINWORLD TRAVEL MARKET LONDON, NOV 4 - 6, LONDON, UKCONNECTION LUXURY AMERICAS, NOV 9 - 12, WEST HOLLYWOOD, CACVS MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA, NOV 12 - 13, SPAINFHC SHANGHAI GLOBAL FOOD TRADE SHOW, NOV 12-14, SHANGHAI, CHINANOVACANCY ASIA, NOV 18 - 19, BANGKOK, THAILANDGLOBAL WELLNESS SUMMIT, NOV 18 - 21, ABU DHABI, UAESUN & BLUE TOURISM INNOVATION CONGRESS, NOV 19 - 20, ALMERÍA, SPAINRAS AL-KHAIMAH INVESTMENT AND BUSINESS SUMMIT, NOV 19 - 20, RAS-AL KHAIMAH, UAEQATAR TRAVEL MART, NOV 24 - 26, DOHA, QATARLEISURE JAPAN, NOV 26 - 28, TOKYO, JAPANCome and Join TTW for Face-to-Face MeetingsAs Travel and Tour World continues its partnership with key tourism events in November 2025, our editorial team will be attending these pivotal gatherings. Travel and Tour World warmly invites travel professionals, industry stakeholders, and tourism leaders to join us for in-person meetings. Don’t miss the opportunity to connect with TTW at these exciting travel trade events! Send us email at pr@travelandtourworld.com to connect with us for interview live from show floor.About Travel And Tour World (TTW)Travel And Tour World is one of the leading global platforms with 15 million readers for travel and tourism news, events, and insights. TTW connects tourism professionals, industry leaders with the latest industry trends, innovations, and opportunities, helping them stay ahead in the dynamic travel market.

