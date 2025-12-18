Summit for Wellbeing to Take Place March 14 at FIU, Highlighting the Critical Role of Prevention in Global Health

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In response to the growing global health crisis driven by preventable chronic diseases, the Summit for Wellbeing will take place on March 14, 2025, at Florida International University (FIU) in Miami, bringing together health leaders, experts, and community advocates to address the urgent need for a paradigm shift in healthcare—from treatment to prevention.Recent scientific evidence underscores the importance of this conversation. According to data from the Global Burden of Disease Study, published in The Lancet, poor diet has become one of the leading risk factors for mortality worldwide, surpassing tobacco use in some populations. High sodium intake and low consumption of fruits and vegetables are directly linked to cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, and certain types of cancer.“As leaders in wellbeing and preventive health, we can no longer ignore what science is clearly telling us,” said Diana Figueroa, founder and spokesperson of the Summit for Wellbeing. “A large percentage of chronic diseases are rooted in modifiable lifestyle factors. Continuing to focus solely on treating disease, rather than preventing it, is no longer sustainable—for individuals or for our healthcare systems.”According to the World Health Organization, preventable chronic diseases account for nearly 70% of global deaths, while the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimate that up to 80% of heart disease, stroke, and type 2 diabetes cases could be prevented through proper nutrition, regular physical activity, stress management, and early intervention.The Summit for Wellbeing aims to bring these conversations to the forefront—particularly within Hispanic and multicultural communities—where access to clear, science-based health information in native languages remains limited.Key topics to be addressed at the Summit include:-The impact of nutrition and lifestyle on chronic disease prevention-The role of stress and mental health in overall wellbeing-The gut–brain connection and immune health-Epigenetics and how lifestyle choices influence gene expression-Integrative, evidence-based approaches to long-term healthChronic stress alone is linked to over 75% of medical consultations, while one in five adults in the United States experiences a mental health disorder each year, according to the National Institute of Mental Health. Additionally, emerging research shows that the gut microbiome—home to nearly 70% of the immune system—plays a critical role in inflammation, metabolism, and mental health.“The Summit for Wellbeing was created to raise awareness, educate, and empower individuals to make informed decisions about their health,” Figueroa added. “Investing in prevention doesn’t just save lives—it builds stronger, healthier, and more resilient communities for the future.”The Summit for Wellbeing will take place on March 14, 2025, at Florida International University, in Miami, Florida, and is expected to attract healthcare professionals, wellness practitioners, academics, students, and community leaders committed to advancing a preventive, integrative, and science-based model of health.

