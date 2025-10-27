Freedom HVAC Supply Modernizes the U.S. HVAC Industry with a Legacy of Family Service

The Lee family — founders of Freedom HVAC Supply — built their nationwide HVAC business on decades of public service and small-town customer care.

JOPLIN, MO, MO, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Freedom HVAC Supply Modernizes the U.S. HVAC Industry with a Legacy of Family ServiceFreedom HVAC Supply is redefining the HVAC landscape by bringing small-town customer service to a national stage. Founded by a family of emergency medical professionals, the company blends decades of public-service experience with modern e-commerce innovation to make HVAC products more accessible, affordable, and personal than ever before.A Foundation Built on ServiceBefore launching Freedom HVAC Supply, founder Matt Lee spent more than 25 years as a paramedic in high-performance EMS systems throughout the Midwest. Coming from a family of caregivers — including respiratory therapists, hearing specialists, firefighters, and EMS providers — Lee built his business on the same principles that guided his medical career: service, trust, and reliability.“We’ve spent our lives serving others during their toughest moments,” said Lee. “That background shaped our approach to business — every customer should feel like they’re being cared for by a neighbor, not a corporation.”From Ambulance to E-CommerceLee’s path back to HVAC began with self-taught e-commerce and a rekindled passion for the trade he first studied years earlier. After early setbacks, he found success with MRCOOL DIY Direct , now ranked among the top ten HVAC retailers nationwide. That success fueled the launch of Freedom HVAC Supply, designed to expand those same customer-first values to a broader market of contractors, professionals, and homeowners.A Multi-Brand Vision for Every CustomerFreedom HVAC Supply is part of a growing family of brands united by one mission: delivering quality HVAC products with unmatched service and nationwide reach.MRCOOLDIYDirect.com — The flagship e-commerce platform specializing in MRCOOL DIY HVAC systems.FreedomHVAC.com — The Midwest-based division providing local service, sales, and installation.FreedomHVACSupply.com — A nationwide e-commerce platform offering professional-grade HVAC parts, equipment, and accessories.OffGridHVAC.com — A forward-thinking initiative supplying off-grid and solar-ready HVAC solutions for sustainable living.“This business fulfills a lifelong dream — to operate a family company built on integrity and service,” said Lee. “Our goal is to modernize the HVAC industry while keeping the human touch that big corporations often forget.”Modernizing an Industry While Staying Rooted in CommunityFreedom HVAC Supply bridges tradition and technology, providing both local service and nationwide online access to trusted brands such as Daikin, Goodman, MRCOOL, and GWIN. Whether serving a DIY homeowner or a seasoned contractor, the company maintains the same small-town hospitality and responsiveness that define its roots.About Freedom HVAC SupplyFreedom HVAC Supply is a Midwest-based, family-owned business offering nationwide HVAC products, parts, and accessories. Built on decades of emergency-service experience, the company combines small-town customer care with cutting-edge e-commerce efficiency. Its family of brands — including MRCOOLDIYDirect.com, FreedomHVAC.com, FreedomHVACSupply.com, and OffGridHVAC.com — provides innovative heating and cooling solutions for professionals and homeowners across the U.S.Media Contact:Matt LeeFreedom HVAC Supply📧 office@freedomhvacsupply.com

