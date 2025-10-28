Cyber Grants Alliance Joins GrantWatch to Expand Access to Critical Cybersecurity Grants

By leveraging GrantWatch’s incredible platform, we can ensure that our grant programs reach the organizations that need them most. ”” — Rick Dassler

VA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Cyber Grants Alliance , a leading provider of cybersecurity grants for vulnerable organizations, today announced its partnership with GrantWatch , a premier grant listing directory. This collaboration will make Cyber Grants Alliance’s vital grant programs available to GrantWatch’s extensive audience of nonprofits, small businesses, and other organizations, significantly expanding the reach of crucial cybersecurity resources.GrantWatch is a leading destination for organizations seeking funding, with over 9,000 available grants and a network of 340,000 grant funders. By listing its grants on GrantWatch, Cyber Grants Alliance will be able to connect with a much broader audience of SMB organizations that desperately need cybersecurity assistance.“This partnership represents a monumental step forward in our mission to democratize cybersecurity,” said Rick Dassler of Cyber Grants Alliance. “By leveraging GrantWatch’s incredible platform, we can ensure that our grant programs reach the organizations that need them most. Together, we can close the cybersecurity divide and create a safer digital world for everyone.”The digital landscape is fraught with peril, especially for smaller organizations. With a staggering 1,265% increase in AI-powered phishing attacks and 70% of ransomware attacks targeting small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), the need for accessible cybersecurity solutions has never been more critical. Many SMBs lack the resources to implement adequate protective measures, leaving them vulnerable to devastating cyber threats.Cyber Grants Alliance directly addresses this “cybersecurity divide” by connecting SMBs in need with cybersecurity firms. Cyber Grants Alliance offers a range of grant programs designed to provide professional-grade cybersecurity protection, including:Penetration Testing Grants: A one-time grant ($5,000 value) for a comprehensive security assessment to identify and remediate cyber risks.CMMC Tracking Software Grants: An annual grant ($2,400/year value) for an all-in-one platform to manage CMMC compliance.Cybersecurity Training Grants: An annual grant ($1,000/year) for comprehensive training programs to mitigate human error, the cause of 68% of security breaches.About Cyber Grants Alliance: Cyber Grants Alliance is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing cybersecurity grants to protect businesses and organizations. Through innovative grant programs, the Cyber Grants Alliance connects vulnerable SMBs with cybersecurity firms to provide them with the tools, services, and training they need to defend against modern cyber threats.About GrantWatch: GrantWatch is a leading grant search engine and database, providing nonprofits, businesses, and individuals with access to thousands of funding opportunities. With a comprehensive suite of tools and resources, GrantWatch simplifies the grant-seeking process, empowering organizations to find and secure the funding they need to achieve their missions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.