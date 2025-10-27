Sushi Kim Launches “Poultrygeist Pack,” Pittsburgh’s First Adult Trick-or-Treat Bag for Halloween

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Halloween, Sushi Kim in Downtown Pittsburgh is treating adults to a little mischief. The restaurant will debut The Poultrygeist Pack, the city’s first-ever adult trick-or-treat bag, packed with Korean fried chicken, drinks, and surprises for the 21+ crowd.

Starting at 5:30 PM on Thursday, October 31, the first 50 adults in costume with a valid ID will receive a free Poultrygeist Pack — no purchase required.

Each bag includes:

-A can of 4 Loko

-Pedialyte

-A CBD sample from neighbors Exotic Puff

-Three Korean Fried Chicken samples — Honey Butter, Spicy Gojugang, and Classic Krispy

“This isn’t your typical Halloween handout — it’s for the 21+ crowd who still love the fun of trick-or-treating, but with an adult twist,” said Ryan Park, co-owner of Sushi Kim. “It’s our way of saying candy’s for kids — but everyone deserves a little Halloween chaos.”

Located in Downtown Pittsburgh, Sushi Kim is known for inventive sushi, bold Korean comfort food pop ups, and a fun, energetic vibe. The Poultrygeist Pack embodies that spirit, combining local flavor, humor, and a Halloween twist that’s made for adults.

Event Details:

What: The Poultrygeist Pack — Free Halloween Giveaway

When: Thursday, October 31, 2025, starting at 5:30 PM (first 50 adults only)

Where: Sushi Kim 2, 1241 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15222

Who: Adults 21+ with valid ID and in costume

Cost: Free — no purchase required

RSVP or learn more:

facebook.com/events/1193544102829729

Follow Sushi Kim:

sushikim2.com

facebook.com/sushikimpgh

instagram.com/sushikim2

