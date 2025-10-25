Submit Release
Sunday, October 26, 2025

CANADA, October 25 - Note: All times local and subject to change

8:30 a.m. The Prime Minister will attend the opening ceremony of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit.

Note for media:

9:15 a.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister of Laos, Sonexay Siphandone.

Note for media:

9:45 a.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the President of the Philippines, Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Note for media:

10:15 a.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister of Vietnam, Phạm Minh Chính.

Note for media:

11:05 a.m. The Prime Minister will deliver remarks at the plenary session of the ASEAN Summit.

Note for media:

3:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will take part in a fireside chat at the ASEAN Business and Investment Summit.

Note for media:

4:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend and deliver opening remarks at a reception with business leaders.

Note for media:

7:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend a working dinner hosted by the President of the European Council, António Costa.

Closed to media

