Sunday, October 26, 2025
CANADA, October 25 - Note: All times local and subject to change
8:30 a.m. The Prime Minister will attend the opening ceremony of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit.
9:15 a.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister of Laos, Sonexay Siphandone.
9:45 a.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the President of the Philippines, Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
10:15 a.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister of Vietnam, Phạm Minh Chính.
11:05 a.m. The Prime Minister will deliver remarks at the plenary session of the ASEAN Summit.
3:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will take part in a fireside chat at the ASEAN Business and Investment Summit.
4:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend and deliver opening remarks at a reception with business leaders.
7:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend a working dinner hosted by the President of the European Council, António Costa.
Closed to media
