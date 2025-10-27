Namaa Flavors & Fragrances to invest EGP 250million and announce Egypt’s first official Natural Aroma Isolation Facility

Part of Namaa NFF long-term expansion plan to enhance production efficiency and develop Egypt’s first aroma compound isolation facility

CAIRO, NASR CITY, EGYPT, October 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Namaa Flavors & Fragrances to invest EGP 250 million and announce Egypt’s first official Natural Aroma Isolation Facility

Namaa Flavors & Fragrances (NFF) announced plans to inject EGP 250 million in new investments as part of its expansion strategy to upgrade the infrastructure of its factory in 10th of Ramadan City and boost production capacity to support export growth.

Hesham Allam, CEO of Namaa, stated that the new investments come within a comprehensive development plan including upgrading production lines and equipment and enhancing the efficiency of aromatic raw-material management to ensure stable operations and high product quality.

He told Al Borsa newspaper that the new expansions target a 40% increase in production capacity by 2026 to meet growing global demand, with a focus on deepening local manufacturing based on Egyptian aromatic plants to maximize added value to the national economy. The results of this phase are expected to start appearing within the same year.

The plan also includes establishing a specialized Natural Aroma Isolation Unit to achieve industrial integration through vacuum fractional distillation technology, as part of the company’s Natural Isolates (ISO 9235) project using Egyptian essential oils. This initiative strengthens Namaa’s position as the first Egyptian company to officially announce its specialization in this advanced industrial segment. Isolated aroma compounds are bioactive materials that comply with pharmaceutical standards, and some are used as key ingredients in drug formulations.

Allam explained that the majority of Namaa’s production is exported to the United States and several European and Asian markets, with plans to expand into Africa and Latin America in the near future. He noted that the investment is self-financed through internal resources and the reinvestment of operational profits, while the company continues to study potential strategic partnerships to support sustainable growth and maintain a balanced international presence.

He also told Al Borsa that Namaa had received an acquisition offer from a foreign investment institution; however, the management chose to preserve its independence and Egyptian identity in line with its vision of well-managed organic growth.

Founded in 2015, Namaa Flavors & Fragrances is an Egyptian manufacturer specialized in producing flavor and fragrance compounds based on the principles of Green Chemistry, which promotes sustainable manufacturing and aligns with the growing global demand for high-value aromatic ingredients.

📎 Source: Al Borsa News – Namaa Flavors & Fragrances announces EGP 250 million investment and Egypt’s first Natural Aroma Isolation Facility

https://www.alborsaanews.com/2025/10/21/1923528

