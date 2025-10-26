EVELUTION ENERGY WELCOMES STAN CROW TO ITS ADVISORY BOARD

Stan Crow, Board Advisor, EVelution Energy

I am excited to join EVelution’s Advisory Board and contribute to its important mission of strengthening domestic supply chains for critical minerals essential to U.S. security and innovation.” — Stan Crow

YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EVelution Energy (“EVelution”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Stan Crow to its Advisory Board.Stan has extensive experience in aerospace and defense, technology, and global business growth in organizations ranging from startups to Fortune 100 companies. Stan served for 29 years in the US Air Force and Air Force Reserve in roles related to intelligence and counterintelligence, space, strategy and planning with assignments including the Air Force Chief of Staff’s strategy team in the Pentagon, the Defense Intelligence Agency, and HQ Pacific Air Force, retiring at the rank of Colonel.After service in the Air Force, Stan led major corporations in the private sector. He served as CEO of Northrop Grumman Japan and CTO and Vice President of Technology, Engineering, and Manufacturing for the Defense Systems sector. Prior to Northrop Grumman, Stan was a leader in McKinsey and Company’s aerospace and defense practice in Los Angeles and London.Stan is also a Fellow at the Tower Center at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, focusing on national security and economic policy. He has written perspectives on business activities and international collaboration in the defense, space, and energy sectors that have been published in the Nikkei, Space News, War on the Rocks, and Japan’s Defense Technology Foundation Journal. Stan is a graduate of the United States Air Force Academy with a bachelor’s degree in Astronautical Engineering, where he was the top graduate in his major.“We are honored that Stan is joining EVelution Energy’s team. He will immensely help our collaboration with our partners to strengthen bilateral sovereign partnerships in the interests of American national security. His technical expertise will also enhance our ability to market critical minerals, such as cobalt, that will de-risk and re-onshore vitally important defense supply chains thereby increasing the resiliency of the United States,” said Navaid Alam, CEO of EVelution.“I am excited to join EVelution’s Advisory Board and contribute to its important mission of strengthening domestic supply chains for critical minerals essential to U.S. security and innovation,” said Stan Crow.This Press Release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.Need an interview or further information? Please contact EVelution Energy’s Press Office at:media@evelutionenergy.comABOUT EVELUTION ENERGYEVelution Energy LLC is developing the first solar-powered commercial-scale processing facility to supply some of the critical minerals that the U.S. electric vehicle, aerospace and defense industries need today. Our solar powered cobalt sulfate and cobalt metal processing plant will be built in a rural economically-disadvantaged “qualified opportunity zone,” in Yuma County, Arizona. The Opportunity Zone Program was established by the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 and provides major tax incentives for investors in U.S. companies, like EVelution Energy, that invest in these economically distressed communities.Our leadership team of experienced international infrastructure experts is committed to providing the secure supply chain of responsibly sourced, domestically processed critical minerals that U.S. aerospace, defense and automotive manufacturers need to move forward with confidence.U.S. “accredited investors” interested in investing in this project (Minimum Investment US$200,000) and benefitting from the enormous tax benefits available to U.S. investors under the Opportunity Zone Program, can learn more at https://investors.evelutionenergy.com/ Foreign “accredited investors” interested in investing in this project (Minimum Investment US$800,000) and obtaining U.S. permanent residency (a “green” card) in an expedited manner under the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program, can learn more at http://www.intermesticeb5.com Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts and EVelution Energy has based these statements on management’s current expectations and assumptions. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to, (i) regulatory changes that could impact the electronic vehicle market in the U.S. and/or government funding available for these types of projects, (ii) potential construction delays, supply chain issues, governmental approvals and regulatory, environmental or other issues encountered in connection with the development and construction of the facility, (iii) growth of the cobalt alloy market and electronic vehicle market within the U.S. (iv) capital and credit market volatility, (v) local and global economic conditions, and (vi) our future business development, results of operations and financial condition. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and EVelution Energy undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.”####

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.