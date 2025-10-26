Kenney Legal Defense Firm Expands Services to Offer Federal Jury Trial Assistance Nationwide

Federal Defense Lawyer and NFL Alumni Cheerleader Karren Kenney

Kenney Legal Defense led by defense attorney and NFL Alumni Cheerleader Karren Kenney expands services to offer nationwide trial assistance for federal matters.

Federal jury trials require a unique combination of legal precision and persuasive storytelling. Our goal is to help law firms nationwide bring the strongest possible defense to the courtroom...” — Karren Kenney

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Kenney Legal Defense Firm, led by NFL Alumni Cheerleader and veteran criminal defense attorney Karren Kenney, announced today that it is now offering jury trial assistance for civil and criminal federal matters to law firms and attorneys across the United States.

This expansion marks a significant step in extending the firm’s expertise beyond California, providing strategic and trial-level support to attorneys handling complex federal cases.

With over two decades of courtroom experience and more than 100 jury trials as first chair completed, Kenney has mastered the skills necessary to connect with a jury. Her past invaluable performance skills from her NFL experience with the San Diego Chargers and Los Angeles Rams transferred eloquently to the courtroom after she passed the California bar exam. Now licensed in California, Texas, and D.C., Kenney and her team have developed a strong reputation for meticulous trial preparation, persuasive advocacy, and effective jury communication. The new federal jury trial assistance service aims to help law firms and solo practitioners strengthen their defense strategies in high-stakes federal trials.

“Federal jury trials require a unique combination of legal precision and persuasive storytelling,” said Karren Kenney, founder and lead trial attorney. “Our goal is to help law firms nationwide bring the strongest possible defense to the courtroom, presented to a jury in a relatable way — from voir dire to closing argument.”

Kenney Legal Defense takes pride in providing strategic insight into the jury trial process, focusing on what jurors are interested in hearing and avoiding getting caught up in all the legal minutia. The firm also continues to serve California clients in areas such as federal criminal defense and civil defense representation across both state and federal courts.

About Kenney Legal Defense Firm

Based in Southern California, the Kenney Legal Defense Firm provides comprehensive defense representation to individuals and businesses, and strategic trial support to other law firms. Founded by Karren Kenney, the firm combines over 30 years of legal experience with a results-driven approach to protecting client rights in state and federal courtrooms.

