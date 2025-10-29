The Great Pocatello Land Grab Documentary Now Streaming on YouTube

Western Justice c3 Exposes Alleged Corruption in Idaho Land Dealings

HERMISTON, OR, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Western Justice c3 has officially released its highly anticipated, Emmy Award-winning documentary, The Great Pocatello Land Grab, now available for public viewing on YouTube. The investigative film uncovers alleged criminal conduct and corruption involving the City of Pocatello, local developers, and public officials, a case that has drawn widespread attention across Idaho and beyond.

The documentary, produced by Western Justice c3, a nonprofit advocacy organization dedicated to defending property rights and rural livelihoods, explores the story of the Rupp and Hart families of Pocatello. Their families turned to Western Justice after years of frustration over what they describe as a deliberate scheme to block lawful access to their property, actions that have effectively rendered the land unusable and unsellable.

“From the beginning, it was clear something wasn’t right,” said Dave Duquette, founder and president of Western Justice. “As we dug deeper, we uncovered a web of corruption that rivals some of the largest racketeering cases in modern history. This isn’t just about one family, it’s about accountability and the protection of private property rights for all Americans.”

The film documents the events behind the Rupp Family Trust’s $21 million lawsuit against the City of Pocatello, Mayor Brian Blad, and two development companies, Portneuf Development LLC and Millennial Development Partners LLC, alleging conspiracy, fraud, and criminal collusion. Though the initial case was dismissed on a procedural technicality, the family won their appeal to the Idaho Supreme Court, and with a victory there, they will now have their day in court.

“We made this documentary because the public deserves to know the truth,” said Duquette. “It sheds light on the power dynamics between local government, developers, and everyday citizens, and how justice can be delayed when corruption takes hold.”

The feature-length documentary presents exclusive interviews, public records, and expert commentary that piece together the timeline of land transactions, legal filings, and alleged misconduct. The project represents Western Justice c3’s broader mission to expose abuse of power and stand up for rural Americans facing unfair treatment by bureaucratic systems.

About Western Justice c3

Western Justice c3 is a nonprofit organization committed to protecting rural livelihoods, private property rights, and the Western way of life. Founded by Dave Duquette, Western Justice advocates for fairness and transparency in public policy and works to expose corruption that harms American landowners, ranchers, and farmers. Learn more at www.wjustice.org.

