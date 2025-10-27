Green Grinch Is Golden: Gold Coin Depicting Iconic Dr. Seuss Character Available Exclusively From Rare Collectibles TV

The front of the 2025 gold coins depicts an image of the furry Grinch with the humorous motto, “E PLURIBUS FUN ‘EM.” The back of the gold Grinch coins depicts the house illustration from the book, Oh, The Places You’ll Go!, and is the common theme used on all of the initial, collectible Dr. Seuss coins in the series.

This timeless icon of Christmas spirit is available in one full ounce of gleaming .9999 fine gold, marking a historic first in the world of numismatics.” — Jack McNamara, Co-Founder of Rare Collectibles TV.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The first official Dr. Seuss one-ounce gold coins ( www.DrSeussCoins.com ) depicting the famous Grinch from the popular book, How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, are now available exclusively from Rare Collectibles TV ( www.RareCollectiblesTV.com ).“Since his creation in 1957, The Grinch has captured hearts around the world through books, television, and film. Now, this timeless icon of Christmas spirit is available in one full ounce of gleaming .9999 fine gold, marking a historic first in the world of numismatics,” said Jack McNamara, Co-Founder of Rare Collectibles TV.“With an extremely limited mintage of just 99 coins, this exclusive RCTV release represents the perfect fusion of artistry, nostalgia, and immense rarity,” McNamara emphasized.The Grinch is one of the many beloved characters created by Theodor Seuss Geisel (1904-1991), a Pulitzer Prize-winning author of scores of treasured children’s books. He is known worldwide simply as Dr. Seuss.Each official Dr. Seuss gold Grinch coin is graded a perfect Mint State 70 by Professional Coin Grading Service. PCGS encapsulated the coins with a special Dr. Seuss insert label.The obverse of the 2025-dated gold coins depicts an image of the furry Grinch with the humorous motto, “E PLURIBUS FUN ‘EM.”The reverse depicts the house illustration from the book, Oh, The Places You’ll Go!, and is the common theme used on all of the initial, collectible Dr. Seuss coins in the series. The words “Dr. Seuss” are repeated in the background, and the words “ONE DOLLAR 1 OZ .9999 GOLD” are along the top and right rim.“For nearly seven decades, the tale of How the Grinch Stole Christmas! has warmed hearts, generation after generation. Now, that spirit lives on in this first-ever official Dr. Seuss collectible gold coin,” explained McNamara. “It is a true modern numismatic masterpiece where the magic of storytelling meets precious metal craftsmanship.”He added, “With gold recently reaching record highs and a mintage of only 99 coins, this is a once-in-a-lifetime, historic golden collectible that will shine in your family for generations to come.”Each Grinch gold coin comes with an outstanding bonus, one of the original 2025-dated silver Grinch coins that launched the Dr. Seuss coin series. The silver Grinch coins launched Rare Collectibles TV’s popular Seuss Coin Series a year ago.The first 100 silver Grinch examples struck were saved as gifts for these gold Grinch coins. To differentiate these special first 100 silver Grinch bonus coins, they are each designated by PCGS as “1 of First 100 Struck.”Each Grinch gold coin comes with an outstanding bonus, one of the original 2025-dated silver Grinch coins that launched the Dr. Seuss coin series. The bonus silver coins are designated by PCGS as “1 of First 100 Struck.”The price for a one-ounce gold Grinch coin is $6,995 or 3 payments of $2,331.67. Orders paid in full by November 15th will be shipped for holiday delivery.For additional information about the Dr. Seuss coin series and to place an order, visit www.DrSeussCoins.com or call Rare Collectibles TV at 800-233-4145.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.