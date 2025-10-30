The Italian beauty of Natalia Guglielmo conquers the Philippines with Miss Earth Italy 2025

Natalia Guglielmo Miss Earth Italy 2025 Natalia Guglielmo

MILANO, ITALY, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Italian representative Natalia Guglielmo, current Miss Earth Italy 2025, is attracting great attention in the Philippines ahead of the Miss Earth World Final, which will be held on November 5, 2025.The young Sicilian is engaged in an intense schedule of cultural, educational, and environmental activities that highlight the message of sustainability promoted by the international competition.During her stay in Manila, Natalia took part in institutional visits and meetings with local school students, sharing her commitment to protecting the environment and promoting sustainable agricultural practices. “Meeting the children and listening to their stories gave me great energy. It is wonderful to see how much enthusiasm there is in building a greener future,” commented the Italian delegate.Among the most significant events, Natalia walked the runway wearing a traditional Filipiniana dress during a fashion show dedicated to the culture and friendship between Italy and the Philippines, receiving praise for elegance and authenticity.The preparation of Miss Earth Italy 2025 is overseen by Joselli Rojas, President of Authority Production and TAM Agency, with the collaboration of international industry professionals. Personal training and interview preparation are supervised by coach Makoy Manlapaz, while Miss Earth Water 2016 – Colombia supported Natalia in perfecting her walk and stage presence.For the official image, the Italian candidate is supported by Davide Vallone, creator of the national costume inspired by Sicilian tradition, and by designer Paul Semira, author of the gowns she will wear for the world final.Natalia Guglielmo’s advocacy is dedicated to promoting sustainable agriculture and biodiversity, with particular attention to olive oil cultivation in Sicily. The project aims to raise awareness of the value of traditional agricultural practices as a tool to protect the planet and pass down respect for nature.Her advocacy also includes the creation of a company that provides support and employment opportunities for women in her region who are poor or victims of abuse.With her enthusiasm and determination, Natalia Guglielmo brings the beauty, culture, and values of Italy to the international stage, helping to spread a positive message of collaboration and sustainability.

