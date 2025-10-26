British International School Joins The Schools Trust, Aligns with UK Group Delivering ‘Excellent’ Inspection Results

Formalizing the Future: Mrs. Eileen Fisher, Head of School at The Independent School of Jakarta (ISJ), and Darren Brown, Executive Director of The Schools Trust (UK), seal the strategic partnership. This alignment positions ISJ for enhanced curriculum, ex

Jakarta's leading British school gains immediate access to a global network of top-tier educators and management expertise from the UK-based Trust.

Joining The Schools Trust is a decisive step to strengthen our educational offering and ensure a future of enhanced opportunities for every student” — Mrs. Eileen Fisher, Head of School at The Independent School of Jakarta

JAKARTA, INDONESIA, October 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Independent School of Jakarta (ISJ) has officially joined The Schools Trust , a UK-based education group founded by trustees with over 50 years of combined experience operating more than 15 international schools. This strategic partnership positions ISJ to significantly enhance its curriculum, share best practices, and expand professional development opportunities for its faculty.The move sees ISJ, a well-established international institution known for its commitment to student centred learning and its diverse community, immediately benefit from The Schools Trust’s robust resources. These include a global network of educators, specialised curriculum development expertise, and the direct path toward achieving 'Excellent' BSO accreditation , which other Trust schools have secured.“Joining The Schools Trust is a decisive step to strengthen our educational offering and ensure a future of enhanced opportunities for every student,” said Mrs. Eileen Fisher, Academic Director at The Independent School of Jakarta. "This partnership will provide our students access to enhanced resources and ensure our commitment to high academic standards is supported by a proven, international framework.”The Schools Trust operates a network of schools with a core vision focused on delivering exceptional education that inspires students to achieve extraordinary success. The addition of ISJ aligns with the Trust’s strategic international growth and its mission to foster excellence in British and international education.“ISJ’s reputation for academic rigour and its vibrant international community makes it an invaluable addition to our family of schools,” commented Darren Brown, Executive Director of The Schools Trust. “We look forward to collaborating with ISJ’s leadership and faculty as they continue to deliver an outstanding student experience, leveraging our expertise in operating British schools on almost every continent. This partnership ensures ISJ is guided by the same high standards that have resulted in 'Excellent' judgments in all eight categories of educational provision for other schools within our network.”Key Benefits of the PartnershipThe partnership delivers several immediate advantages for the ISJ community, including:Accreditation and Standards: Direct alignment with the British Schools Overseas (BSO) framework, with a goal to achieve the same "Excellent" inspection results earned by other Trust-governed schools.Academic Progression: Access to guidance and networks proven to secure places at top global universities, including the University of Cambridge, University of Oxford, and UCL.Professional Development: ISJ staff will gain access to the Trust’s extensive network of senior educators and experts for UK and internationally-informed training and knowledge sharing.Shared Expertise: Operational and educational support from a wider pool of global expertise for school management, curriculum design, and technology integration.Global Connection: Opportunities for student and staff exchanges across The Schools Trust network.ISJ will retain its distinct local identity, ethos, and day-to-day operations, including its current leadership, while benefiting from the rigorous governance and educational oversight of The Schools Trust.About The Independent School of Jakarta (ISJ)The Independent School of Jakarta (ISJ) is a leading co-educational international school serving students from Age 2 to 13 in Jakarta, Indonesia. Dedicated to fostering critical thinking and global citizenship, ISJ provides a holistic education within a diverse and supportive learning environment. For more information, visit www.isj.id About The Schools TrustThe Schools Trust is a UK registered charity (Registration Number 1176052) committed to developing and supporting outstanding international schools. Its vision is built upon high academic standards, strong values, and inspiring a lifelong love of learning. The Trust has a proven academic track record, with network school results including up to 77% A*-A at IGCSE and a history of "Excellent" BSO inspection judgments across its campuses. For more information, visit www.schoolstrust.co.uk

