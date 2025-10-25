VaShawn Mitchell Marks 30 Years in Gospel Music with New Album 'SOUNDCHECK'

VaShawn Mitchell

After 30 years, I’m still passionate about creating music that prepares hearts for the presence of God” — VaShawn Mitchell

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grammy-nominated gospel artist, songwriter, and producer VaShawn Mitchell celebrates an extraordinary 30-year milestone in the music industry with the release of his highly anticipated album, SOUNDCHECK, available Friday, October 24, 2025.

Known for his chart-topping hits and unwavering commitment to creating music that uplifts and inspires, Mitchell continues his legacy of excellence with SOUNDCHECK — a full-length project that captures the heart of worship, the depth of ministry, and the power of unity through music.

Earlier this year, Mitchell’s single “Make A Way” soared to #1, reaffirming his status as one of gospel’s most consistent and beloved voices. In August 2025, he released “Working Together,” a single that celebrates faith, perseverance, and the beauty of collaboration. The album also features the powerful worship anthem “Glory to God,” written by South African songwriter Collen Malueke, highlighting Mitchell’s global approach to worship.

Among the new offerings on SOUNDCHECK is the dynamic collaboration “Wait,” featuring Darius James and Dante Bowe. The track exemplifies the heart of the album — an intentional return to the essence of live worship and the sacred connection between artist, audience, and God.

“After 30 years, I’m still passionate about creating music that prepares hearts for the presence of God,” says Mitchell. “SOUNDCHECK” is a reminder that before the main stage moment, there’s always preparation — spiritually, musically, and personally.”

With SOUNDCHECK, Mitchell blends timeless gospel sounds with contemporary production and heartfelt messages that resonate across generations. The project reaffirms why VaShawn Mitchell remains a trailblazer and trusted voice in modern gospel music.

About VaShawn Mitchell

With a career spanning three decades, VaShawn Mitchell has become one of gospel music’s most influential figures. A native of Chicago, IL, he is known for penning and performing classics such as “Nobody Greater,” “Turning Around for Me,” and “Chasing After You.” As a singer, songwriter, and producer, Mitchell’s music bridges traditional and contemporary gospel, inspiring millions around the world through worship and service.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.