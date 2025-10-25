Private Capital Forum | 2025 Private Capital Forum 2025 | Private Capital Forum (PCF 2025) Private Capital Forum (PCF) Logo Private Capital Forum 2025

Conclusion of the Inaugural Private Capital Forum 2025 in Riyadh

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The first edition of the Private Capital Forum 2025 concluded today in Riyadh, after two days of insightful discussions hosted by the Saudi Venture Capital Company (SVC) at the King Abdullah Financial District. The forum brought together a distinguished group of private capital leaders, institutional investors, and policymakers from Saudi Arabia and around the world.

With more than 500 investors and experts and over 50 renowned speakers from across the global private capital landscape, the forum explored the evolving trends shaping the industry and its role in driving economic diversification and advancing Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 objectives.

In his opening remarks, SVC Chairman Mr. Ammar Alkhudairy emphasized that the forum serves as a strategic platform highlighting the Kingdom’s growing position as a regional and international hub for private capital. SVC’s CEO, H.E. Dr. Nabeel Koshak, noted that the event contributes to strengthening the investment ecosystem by fostering partnerships and empowering investors, fund managers, and innovative entrepreneurs.

The first day featured a series of sessions focused on regulatory developments and emerging investment opportunities in the Saudi market, including the panel “Saudi Arabia: Unlocking Private Capital Potential – Vision, Developments, and Opportunities.” Other discussions explored the National Development Fund’s role in enhancing private investment, strategies for capital allocation and value creation, as well as global insights into mergers and acquisitions and pioneering investment experiences.

On the second and final day, the discussions turned to the future of venture capital and private credit in supporting early-stage companies and financing innovation. The session “Exploring Global Trends in Private Capital” provided insights from leading international investors on capital movements, market dynamics, emerging sectors, and the role of venture capital in shaping the global economy and enabling innovation across industries.

The forum concluded with participants reaffirming the sector’s strong growth momentum in Saudi Arabia, marked by expanding opportunities and an increasing number of innovative small and medium enterprises built on innovative business models. This growth continues to position the Kingdom as a key hub for private capital in the region, supported by promising opportunities, economic stability, and sustained backing for entrepreneurship and innovation.

