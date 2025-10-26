Emerson Fine Jewelry Shares Top Engagement Ring Picks to Inspire Memorable Proposals in 2025

Family-owned jeweler offers a curated selection of handcrafted engagement rings featuring lab-grown diamonds and custom design services.

REDLANDS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emerson Fine Jewelry, a family-owned business providing handcrafted jewelry since 1959, offers a curated selection of engagement rings designed to help soon-to-be-engaged couples find pieces that reflect their personal style and commitment. The collection features IGI-certified lab-grown diamonds set in platinum and 18K yellow gold.

The engagement ring selection process represents a significant decision for couples planning proposals. According to the company, the featured collection includes designs that cater to various aesthetic preferences while maintaining standards of craftsmanship and quality.

The current engagement ring offerings include:

• Platinum Everly Round Classic Diamond Engagement Ring (https://www.emersonfinejewelry.com/collections/engagement-rings/products/platinum-everly-classic-marquise-diamond-engagement-ring-1) – Features a 2.09-carat lab-grown marquise diamond, F in color and VVS2 in clarity, with IGI certification, set in platinum.

• Platinum Three Stone Radiant Center Diamond Engagement Ring (https://www.emersonfinejewelry.com/collections/engagement-rings/products/platinum-three-stone-radiant-center-diamond-engagement-ring) – Contains a 3.06-carat radiant cut lab-grown diamond center stone, E in color and VVS2 in clarity, with trapezoid side lab-grown diamonds totaling 0.94 carats, set in platinum.

• 18K Yellow Gold Gatsby Collection Ring (https://www.emersonfinejewelry.com/collections/engagement-rings/products/18k-yellow-gold-emerson-fine-jewelry-gatsby-collection) – Part of the Emerson Fine Jewelry Gatsby Collection, featuring a 1.54-carat round lab-grown diamond center, E in color and VVS2 in clarity, with 2.42 carats total weight of natural and lab-grown diamonds.

• 18K Yellow Gold Everly Classic Radiant Diamond Engagement Ring (https://www.emersonfinejewelry.com/collections/engagement-rings/products/18k-yellow-gold-everly-classic-radiant-diamond-engagement-ring) – Showcases a 2.07-carat lab-grown radiant diamond, F in color and VVS2 in clarity, with IGI certification, set in 18K yellow gold.

• 18K Yellow Gold Rea Oval East-West Diamond Engagement Ring (https://www.emersonfinejewelry.com/collections/engagement-rings/products/18k-yellow-gold-rea-oval-east-west-diamond-engagement-ring) – Features a 2.02-carat oval center lab-created diamond, D in color and VVS2 in clarity, in a bezel setting with 18K yellow gold.

All center diamonds in the collection carry IGI certification, providing documentation of the stones' characteristics. The rings are available for viewing at the company's historical showroom in Redlands, California, or through the online shop for customers nationwide.

"Amazing service, helped us design a very unique engagement ring. Very satisfied with how it turned out!" said Trevor O., a customer who worked with the design team.

Mrs. Kerry Emerson-Cummings, Proprietor of Emerson Fine Jewelry, described the approach to engagement ring selection: "Each ring in our collection represents our commitment to quality craftsmanship and ethical sourcing. We work with couples to understand their preferences and guide them through the selection or custom design process to create pieces that will be cherished for generations."

The company's GIA-trained designers, gemologists, and jewelers provide consultation services for couples exploring engagement ring options. Custom design services are available for those seeking personalized creations.

"Impeccable service and staff. Everything here at Emerson's is unmatched. Whether you're looking for an engagement ring, custom piece, or a simple repair, look no further than Emerson's Fine Jewelry," noted Andrew T., who purchased from the store.

Customer Ashley S. shared her experience: "My then boyfriend and I were shopping for engagement rings and Kim made our whole experience absolutely fantastic! We felt comfortable and calm, which were feelings I didn't expect during this process, because let's be honest, picking out engagement rings is stressful! She educated us on the 4 C's of diamonds and much more. I told her what I liked and how I wanted my ring to look and she created an absolutely stunning engagement ring that I am 100% in love with! Our future jewelry purchases will definitely be from Kim. If you're in the market for engagement rings or jewelry in general, I highly recommend Emersons and ask for Kim!"

Beyond engagement rings, the company offers services including jewelry repairs, watch services, including Rolex repair, buying and selling of fine jewelry, and estate evaluation services. The average jewelry repair time is two weeks, with ring polishing available in-store while customers wait.

The Redlands-based jeweler operates from a renovated historical showroom and serves customers through in-person consultations and national shipping. The business specializes in bridal jewelry, timepieces, everyday jewelry, custom design, and repair services.

The company maintains standards of ethical integrity and transparency in sourcing, which extends to both diamond selections and custom handcrafted fine jewelry pieces. The business has served the Redlands community with these values since 1959.

For couples interested in exploring the engagement ring collection or scheduling a consultation with the design team, contact information and additional details are available through the company's website at https://www.emersonfinejewelry.com/. Customers can also browse the latest selections at the online shop or gain insights from the Emerson blog (https://www.emersonfinejewelry.com/collections/).

###

About Emerson Fine Jewelry

Emerson Fine Jewelry, renowned for highest-quality handcrafted jewelry and exceptional customer service, operates from its historical showroom in Redlands, California. The company specializes in bridal and engagement rings, timepieces, everyday jewelry, repairs, custom design, and watch services. Based on standards of elegance and imagination, Emerson Fine Jewelry designs, produces, and showcases jewelry pieces while maintaining a curated selection of designer jewelry. The business operates with the values of trust, quality, and diligence, serving customers through both in-person consultations and national shipping services.

Contact Details:

27 E. State Street

Redlands, CA 92373

USA

https://maps.app.goo.gl/NDCd9AjcPsMkoeGT7

End of Press Release.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.