Executive, Conference, and Special VR Event Space Expand Accessibility to Neurodiverse and Disabled Community

Many industries need to coordinate globally, but the cost of bringing people together is often prohibitive, making our virtual reality conference rink a great option” — Aquanetta “FerryGodmother” Wright

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With corporate event budgets continuing to rise, many organizations are reexamining how to manage costs while maintaining engagement and accessibility. Ferry Godmother Productions is exploring this shift through the launch of the Ferry Godmother Roller Rink, a virtual environment designed for professional and public gatherings.

Virtual roller rink serves as a venue for meetings, trainings, product launches, and ceremonies, offering customizable branding, breakout rooms, and accessibility features. Participants can join using a virtual reality headset or a compatible personal computer. By reducing expenses associated with travel, lodging, and physical venues, virtual settings aim to make large-scale engagement more attainable for companies of varying sizes.

According to Allied Market Research, the global corporate event market was valued at $330.9 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $730.7 billion by 2035. Data from the Event Marketing Institute indicates that each dollar spent on event marketing can generate approximately $5.65 in sales or brand value, underscoring the importance of effective and measurable engagement strategies.

“Companies are spending substantial amounts on logistics such as hotels and catering,” said Aquanetta “Ferry Godmother” Wright, CEO of Ferry Godmother Productions. “Virtual reality environments allow a portion of that funding to be redirected into content, accessibility, and measurable outcomes.”

Cost and Design Considerations

Corporate planners consistently identify budget constraints as a primary challenge. Major expenses typically include venue rental, catering, and travel, with audiovisual and labor costs contributing to overall increases. The move toward hybrid and virtual event formats has become a long-term trend in response to these pressures.

VR roller rinks integrates several cost-saving measures. Virtual design removes the need for staging and décor, while digital branding replaces printed materials. Accessibility options include adjustable audio levels, a quiet virtual space featuring calming visuals, customizable avatars, and compatibility with screen readers.

Data and Participation Insights

Virtual platforms also enable expanded data collection. Attendance tracking, session analytics, and user interaction metrics can be compiled at a fraction of the cost of traditional surveys and manual reports. These insights provide organizers with information that can guide programming decisions and measure return on investment.

Industry Application

Industries with distributed workforces or compliance considerations—such as finance, technology, and pharmaceuticals—are increasingly adopting virtual formats for meetings and investor relations. Analysts anticipate hybrid events, which blend physical gatherings with digital components, will continue to dominate corporate engagement strategies.

An Evolving Event Landscape

Companies are positioning it's vr model as a cultural and interactive setting that brings a social dimension to digital meetings. “Creating a space that feels active and inclusive encourages genuine participation,” Wright said.

As companies look for cost-effective and inclusive options, virtual environments such as the Ferry Godmother Roller Rink highlight how global teams can collaborate and connect beyond physical boundaries.

About Ferry Godmother Productions

Ferry Godmother Productions delivers immersive VR and in-person events, marketing, and full-scale media production, creating inclusive experiences that connect audiences everywhere. The firm specializes in visual storytelling, working with illustrators as well as 2D and 3D animators to bring concepts to life. Led by CEO Aquanetta Wright, Ferry Godmother Productions designs engaging environments that blend technology, entertainment, and interactivity for corporate and nonprofit clients.

As organizations seek scalable, inclusive solutions, the Ferry Godmother Roller Rink in VR offers a way to connect teams, investors, and clients without logistical barriers. Join the conversation on Bluesky or learn more www.FerryGodmother.com

