ScoutUs College Launches Platform to Make College Recruitment More Accessible for All Student Athletes

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This is ScoutUs College , the forward-thinking recruitment platform designed to democratize college athletic opportunities, today announces its mission-driven launch to provide student-athletes with the tools, exposure, and funding needed to compete at the collegiate level, regardless of background, sport, or geography.Making the College Recruitment Process Accessible to AllNavigating college athletics can feel overwhelmingly complex, from gaining exposure to college coaches, to understanding scholarship and Name, Image & Likeness ( NIL ) opportunities, to finding the right academic-athletic fit. ScoutUs College steps in to simplify this process and make it equitable. According to our website, the platform enables athletes to:Get scouted by college coaches through our “ College Search ” feature.Unlock funding and scholarship possibilities via our “NextGen Athlete Funding” tools.Build and monetize their personal brand through NIL education and connections.Advisory Board and Leadership Team Backed by MLB LegendsScoutUs College is guided by a world class advisory board and management team that includes three MLB veterans who bring decades of experience and leadership to the platform. Jimmy Rollins, former National League MVP and World Series Champion, joins alongside Cory Wade, former MLB pitcher and player development expert, and Reggie Smith, seven time MLB All Star and Olympic hitting coach. Their combined knowledge of sports, mentorship, and athlete development strengthens the mission of ScoutUs College to help the next generation of athletes reach their potential both on and off the field."Our mission is to give every athlete a real chance, no matter where they come from," said Alex Nehorayan, CEO and Co Founder of ScoutUs College. "Having leaders like Jimmy, Cory, and Reggie supporting our athletes ensures we are building not just a platform, but a movement for opportunity and equality in sports."Empowering NIL Success: Turning Talent into OpportunityOne of the key differentiators for ScoutUs College is its emphasis on Name, Image & Likeness (NIL). Student-athletes can create a consolidated profile showcasing athletic performance, social reach, and brand potential. Brands and college programs can then discover and engage with athletes whose profiles reflect both performance and marketability. “We believe that athlete potential should extend beyond the field,” said Alex Nehorayan, CEO and Co-Founder, ScoutUs College. “Our NIL strategy gives young athletes the means to build their brand and finance their journey.”Looking Ahead: A New Era of College Athletic AccessWith the upcoming full rollout of ScoutUs College, we invite student-athletes, families, coaches, and brands to join our waitlist and participate in this shift toward equitable college recruitment. As ScoutUs College expands its reach and tools, we remain committed to one simple but powerful vision: talent, not privilege, determines opportunity.About ScoutUs CollegeScoutUs College was founded by sports industry professionals who recognized that many talented student-athletes simply lacked access to the networks, resources, and exposure required to secure college athletic opportunities. The platform connects athletes with coaches, recruitment staff, and brands, while offering performance-driven tools, funding options, and NIL guidance. Learn more at www.scoutuscollege.com

