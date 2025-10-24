Permanent striping work for Kamehameha Highway Rehabilitation to begin Monday, Oct. 27

Main, News Posted on Oct 24, 2025 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) is providing road users an update on the Joseph P. Leong Highway and Kamehameha Highway Rehabilitation – From Waimea Bay Beach Park to ʻŌpaeʻula Stream Bridge.

On Monday, Oct. 27, starting from Weed Circle toward Haleiwa, crews will close one lane and shift traffic flow on Kamehameha Highway to begin installation of permanent striping along the work area. Work hours will be Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. One direction will be closed at a time.

Due to feedback from the community and in-field observations made in July 2025, HDOT postponed daytime repaving activities fronting Waimea Bay until night work can resume in January 2026. Crews have been performing other project related activities, like manhole lowering and installation of markings on repaved areas outside of Waimea.

All work is weather permitting, work schedules and project completion date is subject to change per these conditions.

HDOT thanks the public for its cooperation as we work to maintain safe facilities and roadways.

For a full list of lane closures scheduled on state roadways, please visit the HDOT website at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/.

