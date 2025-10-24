Mehdi Mehrtash Early Warning Report

VANCOUVER, CANADA, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pursuant to the terms of private sale transactions completed on October 24, 2025 (the “Disposition Date”), Mr. Mehdi Mehrtash has disposed of direct ownership of 12,500,000 common shares (the “Disposition”) of Dynamite Blockchain Corp. (“Dynamite”).The Disposition was completed through a privately negotiated arm’s length transaction. Immediately prior to the Disposition, Mr. Mehrtash held direct ownership of 39,000,000 common shares of Dynamite, representing approximately 12.90% of Dynamite’s 302,939,600 issued and outstanding common shares.Following the Disposition, Mr. Mehrtash holds 26,500,000 common shares, representing approximately 8.74% of Dynamite’s 302,939,600 issued and outstanding common shares.The remaining shares are held for investment purposes. Mr. Mehrtash may, from time to time, acquire additional securities of Dynamite or dispose of some or all of their remaining holdings, depending on market conditions and other factors.Mr. Mehrtash will file an early warning report (the “Early Warning Report”) in accordance with applicable securities laws, in connection with the Disposition. A copy of the Early Warning Report will be available under Dynamite’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca Mehdi Mehrtash

