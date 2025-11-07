Central Coast VNA & Hospice Expands Community Focus Amid Rising Demand for In-Home End-of-Life Care

Central Coast VNA & Hospice

More families on California’s Central Coast are turning to trusted home-based care as awareness of hospice benefits grows.

Many families are now recognizing that hospice care isn’t just for the final days” — Jane Russo

MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Central Coast VNA & Hospice, a nonprofit home healthcare provider serving Monterey, San Benito, Santa Cruz, and South Santa Clara Counties, is strengthening its outreach and service accessibility in response to growing interest in home-based hospice and palliative care. This announcement comes at a time when national utilization rates for hospice are rising, and families are seeking more compassionate, locally rooted care options.With more than 74 years of service to the region, Central Coast VNA & Hospice continues to provide expert, interdisciplinary care in the comfort of patients’ homes and residential facilities. Its team-based approach integrates skilled nursing, medical oversight, social work, emotional and spiritual counseling, and practical family support—ensuring dignity and comfort through every stage of serious illness."Many families are now recognizing that hospice care isn’t just for the final days,” said Jane Russo, CEO of Central Coast VNA & Hospice. “It’s about improving quality of life for as long as possible at home, surrounded by loved ones. We’re here to guide them with clarity, compassion, and experience.”Meeting a Community NeedIndustry trends show a meaningful shift: more than 49% of Medicare beneficiaries who passed away in 2022 received hospice care a notable increase after years of stagnation. However, studies also indicate that up to 60% of those who could benefit from hospice or palliative care still aren’t accessing it early enough. Locally, this reflects a growing need for education and outreach to ensure families understand their options before a crisis point.In response, Central Coast VNA & Hospice has focused on:• Enhancing its bilingual communications and website accessibility to better serve Spanish-speaking families.• Expanding the visibility of its 24/7 hospice support, which includes same-day admissions and on-call clinician availability.• Increasing community education through digital channels, short-form videos, and social media engagement aiming to demystify hospice and encourage earlier care decisions.Care Designed Around Patients and FamiliesVNA’s hospice program includes not only medical care and symptom management, but also emotional and spiritual services tailored to each family’s needs. Patients receive care from a collaborative team that may include:• Hospice physicians and nurse practitioners• Registered and vocational nurses• Licensed social workers and chaplainsFamilies also have access to counseling, caregiver education, and volunteer support such as pet therapy, music therapy, and veteran-to-veteran companionship.This holistic model is designed to reduce unnecessary hospitalizations and help families spend more meaningful time together, with peace of mind knowing their loved one is being cared for by a dedicated, experienced team.A Trusted Local ResourceWhile many hospice providers are consolidating under larger networks, Central Coast VNA & Hospice remains an independent nonprofit. Its longstanding community presence and focus on patient-centered care distinguish it from corporate models, allowing for deeper connections and continuity.Across the Central Coast, families are increasingly looking for care providers who are not only medically excellent but also personally invested in their communities. Central Coast VNA & Hospice’s commitment to local service, cultural inclusivity, and caregiver support positions it as a reliable ally during some of life’s most difficult moments.For more information, visit www.ccvna.com or contact info@ccvna.comCentral Coast VNA & Hospice5 Lower Ragsdale DriveMonterey, CA 93940Phone: 831-372-6668Email: info@ccvna.comWebsite: https://www.ccvna.com About Central Coast VNA & HospiceCentral Coast VNA & Hospice is a nonprofit healthcare organization providing hospice, home health, and community wellness services across Monterey County and surrounding areas. Its interdisciplinary teams deliver trusted, in-home care to support individuals and families with dignity and compassion.

