DAB NEWS RELEASE: DAB MARKETING BRANCH AWARDS $465,700 IN SPECIALTY CROP GRANTS

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

 

JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE & BIOSECURITY

ʻOIHANA MAHIʻAI A KIAʻI MEAOLA

 

SHARON HURD
CHAIRPERSON

KA LUNA HOʻOKELE

 

DEAN M. MATSUKAWA
DEPUTY TO THE CHAIRPERSON

KA HOPE LUNA HOʻOKELE

DAB MARKETING BRANCH AWARDS $465,700 IN SPECIALTY CROP GRANTS

 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE                                                                                                       

Oct. 23, 2025

NR25-28

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Agriculture and Biosecurity (DAB) Market Development Branch (MDB) has awarded a total of more than $465,700 to seven projects under the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program (SCBGP) for fiscal year 2025. (The federal grant funds were released to DAB prior to the federal shutdown.) Correction: The federal funds were awarded prior to the shutdown, but not yet released to DAB.)

Under the program, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) allocates funds to each state based on the value of the specialty crops produced in the state. Specialty crops are defined by the USDA as fruits and vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, horticulture, and nursery crops (including floriculture). Much of Hawai‘i’s diversified agriculture falls under this specialty crop designation.

The awardees include:

  • Farm Link Hawai‘i – Building a Hawai‘i-based Flour Economy: Reducing Imports with Local Alternatives – $49,800
  • Kalo Road Farm – Taro Leaf Viability for Small-Scale Dryland Farming – $29,250
  • Kukui Ranch – Revitalizing Kukui Nut Production and ‘Inamona Commercialization in Hawai‘i – $50,000
  • Ocean Era – Increasing Marketability of Farmed Warmwater Macroalgae by Developing Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) Guidelines for Producers – $46,164
  • OK Farms – Developing a Drought-Resilient Model of Regenerative Management and Production for Lychee Orchards in Hawai‘i – $46,285
  • DAB – MDB – Hawai‘i-grown specialty crops at the Global Produce and Floral Show – $142,589
  • DAB – MDB – Advancing Herbs and Spices as a Crop for Hawai‘i – $101,685

Project summaries are attached.

The primary goal in this grant program for the DAB is to support projects that could provide the highest measurable benefits or return-on-investment to the specialty crop segment in Hawai‘i. To be eligible for a grant, projects must enhance the competitiveness of Hawai‘i-grown specialty crops in either the domestic or foreign markets. Preference was given to projects that measurably increase the production and/or consumption of specialty crops, foster the development of fledging crops, and organic operations for Hawai‘i specialty crop farmers.

# # #

Attachment: Project Summaries

Media Contact:
Janelle Saneishi
Public Information Officer
Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture and Biosecurity
Phone: 808-973-9560
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://dab.hawaii.gov/

