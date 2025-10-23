DAB NEWS RELEASE: DAB MARKETING BRANCH AWARDS $465,700 IN SPECIALTY CROP GRANTS
DAB MARKETING BRANCH AWARDS $465,700 IN SPECIALTY CROP GRANTS
Oct. 23, 2025
HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Agriculture and Biosecurity (DAB) Market Development Branch (MDB) has awarded a total of more than $465,700 to seven projects under the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program (SCBGP) for fiscal year 2025. (The federal grant funds were released to DAB prior to the federal shutdown.) Correction: The federal funds were awarded prior to the shutdown, but not yet released to DAB.)
Under the program, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) allocates funds to each state based on the value of the specialty crops produced in the state. Specialty crops are defined by the USDA as fruits and vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, horticulture, and nursery crops (including floriculture). Much of Hawai‘i’s diversified agriculture falls under this specialty crop designation.
The awardees include:
- Farm Link Hawai‘i – Building a Hawai‘i-based Flour Economy: Reducing Imports with Local Alternatives – $49,800
- Kalo Road Farm – Taro Leaf Viability for Small-Scale Dryland Farming – $29,250
- Kukui Ranch – Revitalizing Kukui Nut Production and ‘Inamona Commercialization in Hawai‘i – $50,000
- Ocean Era – Increasing Marketability of Farmed Warmwater Macroalgae by Developing Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) Guidelines for Producers – $46,164
- OK Farms – Developing a Drought-Resilient Model of Regenerative Management and Production for Lychee Orchards in Hawai‘i – $46,285
- DAB – MDB – Hawai‘i-grown specialty crops at the Global Produce and Floral Show – $142,589
- DAB – MDB – Advancing Herbs and Spices as a Crop for Hawai‘i – $101,685
Project summaries are attached.
The primary goal in this grant program for the DAB is to support projects that could provide the highest measurable benefits or return-on-investment to the specialty crop segment in Hawai‘i. To be eligible for a grant, projects must enhance the competitiveness of Hawai‘i-grown specialty crops in either the domestic or foreign markets. Preference was given to projects that measurably increase the production and/or consumption of specialty crops, foster the development of fledging crops, and organic operations for Hawai‘i specialty crop farmers.
Janelle Saneishi
Public Information Officer
Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture and Biosecurity
Phone: 808-973-9560
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://dab.hawaii.gov/
