Office of the Governor – Flag Order – Gov. Green Lowers Flags in Remembrance of Brown University and Bondi Beach Tragedies

STATE OF HAWAIʻI
KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI
 
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR
KE KIAʻĀINA
 

GOVERNOR GREEN ORDERS FLAGS LOWERED IN REMEMBRANCE
OF BROWN UNIVERSITY AND BONDI BEACH TRAGEDIES

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
December 16, 2025

HONOLULU — Governor Josh Green has ordered that the United States flag and the Hawaiʻi state flag be flown at half-staff at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol, all state offices and agencies, and all Hawaiʻi National Guard facilities to honor the victims of the tragic shooting at Brown University and the mass shooting at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia.

Flags shall be lowered immediately and remain at half-staff through sunset on Friday, December 19.

“The people of Hawaiʻi stand with the communities at Brown University and in Sydney as they grieve these devastating losses,” said Governor Green. “Lowering our flags is a gesture of shared sorrow and resolve — a moment to honor every life taken, support the families forever changed and call for an end to the senseless violence that continues to wound our global community.”

Media Contact:  

Makana McClellan
Director of Communications
Office of the Governor, State of Hawaiʻi
Cell: 808-265-0083
Email: [email protected]

