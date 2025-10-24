Mr. Remodel Rolls Out Qualify-First Call Solution After Year of Testing, Targets Seasonal Contractor Growth

Contractors meet with Mr. Remodel at PestWorld, Service World Expo, and QR Top 500 Live, to learn about pay-as-you-go call programs.

Mr. Remodel introduces qualified call solutions at PestWorld 2025, gears up for Service World Expo, and sponsors QR Top 500 Live in Las Vegas.

As demand picks up during the rainy season, contractors need qualified calls they can trust and we’re here to deliver that.” — Jason Bentley

PLANTATION, FL, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As pest control companies enter their slow winter season, Mr. Remodel says now is the right time for contractors to prepare for 2026. The Florida-based lead generation firm walked the floor at PestWorld 2025 to highlight its Qualify-First, Buy-Later Call Solution, a program developed through more than a year of beta testing with service providers across the country.A Different Kind of Call ProgramThe system gives contractors 60 to 120 seconds to qualify an inbound consumer before the call becomes billable. If the caller isn’t a fit, the contractor isn’t charged. During beta testing, Mr. Remodel worked with contractors on targeted scripts that helped confirm intent and improve appointment rates. The approach reduced wasted ad spend and gave contractors a clearer picture of ROI.“Contractors told us the same thing again and again,” said Jason Bentley, Co-Founder at Mr. Remodel. “If you let them pre-qualify the call upfront, and you give them the right script, it’s easier to get to an appointment, thus increasing overall ROI. That’s what we built this around.”Pay-As-You-Go FlexibilityThe model comes with no long-term contracts, no prepay requirements, and no hidden fees. Contractors pay only for qualified calls, adjusting volume up or down depending on seasonality.That flexibility is especially important for industries like pest control, where lead volume slows in winter, but also for trades like HVAC , plumbing, and roofing, where demand can spike during the rainy season.Timing the MarketMr. Remodel says the winter lull for pest control is the right moment for companies to get on-boarded and set up before spring. However, HVAC, plumbing, and roofing contractors should expect heavier call volume heading into the rainy season, making preparation just as critical. “Pest control will come roaring back in the spring, but HVAC, plumbing, and roofing contractors are already heading into one of their busiest stretches,” Jason Bentley said. “That’s why Service World Expo is the perfect place for us to connect with those trades right now.”On the Road in Las VegasFollowing PestWorld 2025 that recently ended in Orlando, Florida, Mr. Remodel will be exhibiting its solutions at the Service World Expo in Las Vegas, where HVAC, plumbing, and roofing professionals gather each year to plan for peak demand. In November, the company will also sponsor and exhibit at QR Top 500 Live, an event that celebrates the top contractors across the country.About Mr. RemodelBased in Plantation, Florida, Mr. Remodel is a national home services lead generation platform that connects homeowners with trusted contractors in roofing, windows, bathrooms, HVAC, water damage, pest control, and more. Following a year of beta testing, the company officially rolled out its Qualify-First Call Solution, which gives contractors 60–120 seconds to confirm consumer intent before paying. With no long-term contracts or prepay requirements, Mr. Remodel operates on a simple pay-as-you-go model designed to improve ROI and appointment rates.For more information, visit www.mrremodel.com

