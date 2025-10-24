Catch The Fever® and Spencer Bauer Launch RAVIX™ Rod Series: Premium Design and Power at an Unprecedented US$64.99

RAVIX™ Rod Series – Catch The Fever’s medium‑heavy, two‑piece rod designed with Spencer Bauer, shown here in its signature green topographic pattern

Catch The Fever® & Spencer Bauer debut RAVIX™: a medium‑heavy two‑piece rod delivering premium design & power at only US$64.99, shipping Oct 24 2025.

ROXBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Catch The Fever , a global leader in high‑performance fishing equipment, and noted angler Spencer Bauer announce the release of the RAVIX™ Rod Series , a medium‑heavy casting and spinning line that pairs proprietary composite technology with unmatched product design and performance. Building on seventeen years of refinement and field testing, RAVIX™ rods deliver the sensitivity and strength of a one‑piece blank in a compact two‑piece design, making them equally at home on riverbanks, in kayaks or on coastal piers.Each RAVIX™ rod features Catch The Fever’s custom‑formulated composite blank, which transitions from an ultra‑sensitive tip to a powerful backbone for superior hook‑setting and fish‑fighting control. Eleven over‑wrapped 304‑grade stainless guides ensure smooth line flow when casting braided or monofilament lines up to 50 pounds. A high‑visibility glow tip enhances bite detection during low‑light or night fishing, while a high‑density EVA front grip with a contoured finger slide provides secure handling in wet conditions. The hybrid reel seat includes a trigger and precision locking nut for precise casting and long‑term durability.“Anglers shouldn’t have to choose between affordability and performance,” said Kaleb Paige, Owner and CEO of Catch The Fever. “The RAVIX™ series brings premium design, materials and craftsmanship to every angler’s hands at just US$64.99, our most accessible price point ever. This launch reflects our commitment to innovation and inclusivity—whether you fish for catfish, striped bass or pike, from a boat, bank or pier, there’s a RAVIX™ rod that will exceed your expectations.”Spencer Bauer, creator of the River Certified YouTube channel and co‑designer of the RAVIX™ series, added: “My goal was to build a rod that I’d be proud to use anywhere. If it has gills and gets big, I want to catch itrivercertified.com .The RAVIX™ delivers the sensitivity to detect light bites and the power to land trophy fish, all in a two‑piece blank that fits in a kayak or trunk. I’m thrilled to see this vision come to life.”The RAVIX™ series is rated for line weights of 10–50 lb and lure weights of 1–10 oz, covering the full spectrum of medium‑heavy applications—everything from live‑bait rigs for blue catfish to large swimbaits for muskie or redfish. Its corrosion‑resistant guides allow for light saltwater use with proper maintenance, while the two‑piece construction makes it an ideal travel companion for anglers who need true versatility without sacrificing performance.Availability: The RAVIX™ Rod Series will begin shipping on October 24, 2025 through Catch The Fever’s website and authorised dealers. International orders and wholesale accounts are welcome; the company ships to over 160 countries.About Catch The FeverFounded with a mission to merge scientific rigor with real‑world angling experience, Catch The Feverhas grown into a global premium fishing equipment manufacturer known for innovation and durability. Its products—including Hellcat, Hellcat Revenge, Striper Stealth, Big Cat Fever Rods, Slime Lineand Precision Crappie Rods—have been used to set eleven state fishing records and are trusted by professional guides and recreational anglers worldwiderivercertified.com .Learn more at https://catchthefever.com

Catch the fever proudly presents, The Ravix Rod Series Ft: Spenser Bauer (River Certified)

