Interest in Psychic Mediums Surges in October as Spiritual Curiosity Rises

California Psychics explores the connection between the thinning of the veil and rising interest in their psychic services.

The veil represents the barrier between the material world and the unseen spiritual realm–the world of ancestors, spirits, or the divine.” — Psychic Saba

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- California Psychics is a premier online psychic service network that has been at the forefront of spiritual wellness and intuitive insight for decades. Having provided over 11 million readings since its founding in 1995, this company continues to illuminate ways for people to find connection and clarity as they move through life.New internal data from California Psychics reveals a striking 41.7% increase in sessions viewing their psychic mediums during the month of October, indicating just how much this season stirs curiosity about the unseen.October Is When the Veil Grows ThinnerAccording to many spiritual traditions, October marks a period in which the veil between worlds thins, empowering people’s intuition and opening their minds to the possibility of connecting with “the other side.” This deepened sensitivity and receptivity causes many people to reflect on their relationships and inspires them to seek mediumship sessions, as well as other forms of spiritual connection.“The thinning of the veil is the time where we can easily connect with those we love who have transitioned,” notes Psychic Saba , an advisor with California Psychics. “The veil represents the barrier between the material world and the unseen spiritual realm–the world of ancestors, spirits, or the divine.”Modern Curiosity and Traditional PracticeThis rise in October interest also reflects a broader cultural movement toward spiritual exploration. As more people turn to astrology, Tarot, and psychic readings for guidance, online platforms like California Psychics are helping make these ancient artforms more accessible, while also offering extra support and reassurance throughout the process.“People want comfort before the winter holiday season. Dreams and intuition are heightened. People feel more energetically open. This is a great time to get those dreams and feelings interpreted,” says Psychic Saba.An Invitation To ConnectTo honor this meaningful time of year, California Psychics is offering an additional $10 off their traditional new customer discount when you use the code WHISPER10 during checkout. This limited-time promotion is intended to help people embrace this season’s spiritual energy and tune in to their inner voice with the support of a trusted guide.Offer Details:No purchase necessary. Enter promo code at check out screen, Offer ends 11/05/2025 at 11:59 PM PT.About California PsychicsFounded in 1995, California Psychics is one of the nation’s leading online psychic services, offering phone and chat readings with vetted psychic advisors. The platform connects users to expert psychic readers specializing in topics such as love, life, career, mediumship, and more. With over 30 years in business and 11+ million readings delivered, California Psychics has a long history of empowering individuals through insight, connection, and spiritual understanding.For more information about California Psychics, please visit https://www.californiapsychics.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.