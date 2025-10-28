Perfect Point EDM Unveils Vac-Exact: A New Standard in Portable Precision Drilling

Vac-Exact - portable, modular, precision drill fixture

New vacuum-locking drill fixture brings portable accuracy and stability to aerospace maintenance, manufacturing, and industrial repair.

Technicians needed a way to achieve consistent drilling accuracy on-wing, in the hangar, or in the field—without relying on large fixtures or makeshift setups. Vac-Exact delivers that capability.” — Jim Becker, President & CEO of Perfect Point EDM.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Perfect Point EDM , a leader in advanced aerospace maintenance tools, today announced the release of Vac-Exact , a new vacuum-assisted precision drilling fixture designed to deliver accurate, stable, and repeatable results directly on the work surface.Built for aerospace maintenance and MRO operations, Vac-Exact allows technicians to perform precision drilling, hole repair, and alignment tasks on-wing or in the field—without heavy fixturing or part removal. Its modular design also makes it ideal for automotive, manufacturing, and industrial applications, where portable accuracy and clean operation are critical.Vac-Exact combines Perfect Point’s proven vacuum-locator technology with interchangeable bushings and modular adapters to create a secure, steady platform for high-tolerance drilling on critical structures. The system’s vacuum base locks the locator firmly in place, while precision-guided bushings ensure every hole is centered, perpendicular, and consistent, reducing errors and rework across complex assemblies.Key Features and Benefits• Vacuum-Locking Stability: Firmly secures to flat or curved surfaces using a venturi-based vacuum module powered by standard shop air. Once locked, Vac-Exact resists movement and vibration for clean, accurate results.• Portable, Modular Design: Lightweight and adaptable, with interchangeable locators for both flat and offset surfaces, enabling precision drilling in tight or complex geometries.• Precision Alignment: Uses interchangeable aperture rings and industry-standard drill bushings for repeatable centering and alignment during drilling or reaming operations.• Cleaner Operation: An optional vacuum attachment removes debris at the source, reducing foreign object debris (FOD) and keeping work areas clean.• Mis-Drilled Hole Correction: Allows technicians to precisely reposition and repair misaligned holes without complex tooling or disassembly, restoring alignment quickly and accurately.“Vac-Exact was developed from the real-world challenges our customers face,” said Jim Becker, President & CEO of Perfect Point EDM. “Technicians needed a way to achieve consistent accuracy on-wing, in the hangar, or in the field—without relying on large fixtures or makeshift setups. Vac-Exact delivers that capability, bringing precision and repeatability wherever the job demands it.”Vac-Exact complements Perfect Point’s flagship E-Drill system, which revolutionized fastener removal in aerospace maintenance. Together, the two tools provide a complete workflow for fastener maintenance and hole repair—from efficient removal to precise re-drilling and hole-making. This expansion marks a new chapter for Perfect Point EDM as the company broadens its focus beyond fastener removal to deliver comprehensive precision solutions for multiple industries.For more information, visit ppedm.com/vac-exact.________________________________________About Perfect Point EDMPerfect Point EDM is a U.S.-based engineering and manufacturing company specializing in advanced electro-discharge machining (EDM) and vacuum-assisted tools for aerospace, defense, and industrial maintenance. Since 2005, Perfect Point has pioneered precision solutions that reduce damage, improve consistency, and enhance efficiency in complex maintenance environments. The company’s innovations, including the award-winning E-Drill fastener removal system and the new Vac-Exact drilling fixture, set new standards for safety, precision, and productivity in maintenance operations worldwide.

Vac-Exact: Precision Drilling, Anywhere You Need It

