From Homeless to Hollywood: Shaneen Bonner's Inspiring Journey Captivates Audiences Worldwide

Shaneen Bonner: Turning faith and perseverance into a global story of inspiration.

Over 100,000 Global Streams/ Rated 9.7 on IMDB/ Featured on Rotten Tomatoes/ Now Streaming on Prime Video, Tubi, Plex, Favsome, UGG TV & Stash

"This documentary is my testimony: even in the darkest times, faith lights the way and transforms life beyond imagination.” — Shaneen Bonner

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After enduring eight years of homelessness, living in an abandoned house without heat or running water, Shaneen Bonner never gave up on her faith or her dream.Today, her extraordinary journey from hardship to hope is changing lives through her acclaimed documentary, From Homeless to Hollywood.In just over a month, the documentary has surpassed 50,000 global streams on streaming platforms, cementing its place as one of the most inspiring independent documentaries of the year. With a remarkable 9.7 IMDB rating and recognition on Rotten Tomatoes, From Homeless to Hollywood continues to gain worldwide praise for its raw honesty, powerful storytelling, and faith-driven message.A Story of Faith, Resilience, and Redemption:The documentary chronicles Shaneen's journey from homelessness and danger to becoming a two-time Grammy-considered recording artist, filmmaker, and entrepreneur. Viewers witness her encounters with gang violence, her powerful moment of prayer, and her unshakable belief in the face of adversity.Audiences and critics alike call From Homeless to Hollywood a "Must-See," with many praising its uplifting message of perseverance and spiritual triumph.Streaming Now Worldwide:Available on: Amazon Prime Video, Tubi, Plex, Favsome, UGG TV, and StashIMDB Rating: 9.7Featured On: Rotten TomatoesViewership: Over 50,000 streams and countingAudience Reaction: "A Must See. Raw, Real, and inspiring"About Shaneen Bonner:Shaneen Bonner is a two-time Grammy-considered artist, filmmaker, and entrepreneur who uses her platform to empower others through stories, faith, perseverance, and hope. Her media company continues to produce projects that inspire and uplift global audiences.Stay Connected with Shaneen Bonner on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.Media Contact:Shaneen BonnerEmail: Decreemediagroup@gmail.comPhone: (310) 525-9934

Never Give Up: The From Homeless to Hollywood ( Short Promo)

