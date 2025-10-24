155 Top US Economists Release Open Letter to President Trump on Reaching the Full Potential of the Global Trade Reset

WASHINGTON, DC, VA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As President Trump heads to Asia for a series of meetings which will include crucial trade talks and likely announcements of trade deals, a group of 155 top economists from throughout the US have weighed in on issues they believe should shape of the emerging new global trade order. That letter was released today in an opinion piece by signatories Shanker Singham and James Carter published in RealClearMarkets entitled “ Mr. President, Tear Down These Economic Distortions! The letter ( click here ) addresses what these economists see as a major inadequacy of the world’s trading system in the past decades - the failure to remove the non-tariff barriers and regulatory impediments to wealth creation. These market interferences are referred to as Anti-Competitive Market Distortions. (ACMDs).Shanker Singham, President of the Competere Foundation , Chairman of the Growth Commission and author of the recent book International Trade, Regulation and the Global Economy (Routledge, 2025), summarized the importance of this letter in the following statement:“This letter and the support of 155 economists for a reduction of ACMDs worldwide comes at a crucial time in the Great Trade Realignment launched by President Trump in April. Many countries are starting to finally discuss these issues after 30 years. As a result of pressure from the US, even the EU who had refused to connect domestic ACMDs with trade effects are now saying that it is in their interest to reduce their ACMDs for their own economic growth but also helps their trade relationship with the US. If the EU, the mothership for a lot of anti-competitive regulation in the SPS, tech and data, and patent space which it exports through the Brussels effect is showing signs of movement on this, we hope that other countries will follow suit.”###Media Contact: Tristan Marqueztristanmarquez@competerefoundation.org

