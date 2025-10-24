A thrilling fantasy where unity is power, illusion is control, and twins must uncover the truth and awaken to survive

Twins. One hidden. One watched. Neither knew the other existed until dangerous enemies forced their truths to collide. Debbie Bishop Pillywiggin Lost Shadow Boys variant cover

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fantasy That Dares to Unmask the Illusion: Debbie Bishop’s Award-Winning Pillywiggin Series Blends Fantasy, Mystery, Self-Discovery and the Fight for Unity

In her acclaimed YA fantasy duology Pillywiggin: The Lost Shadow Boys and Pillywiggin: Awakening, award-winning author Debbie Bishop invites readers into a world where power feeds on division—and the greatest threat is when opposing sides unite.

At first glance, the story is thrilling fantasy: twins raised apart—one hidden in the human world, the other in a mystical realm—unravel secrets that upend everything they’ve been told. There are fae courts, dragons, trolls, and Oddizens—creatures who don’t belong neatly to one realm or the other. But beneath their stories lies a startling truth.

“The real villains in this story are the ones who have always been in power through strategically designed chaos and fear,” says Bishop. “They’re the entities that built the illusion of separation—light vs. dark, good vs. evil, one type vs. another. As long as everyone stays divided within stereotypes, they stay in power.”

An Epic Adventure With a Deeper Mirror

The Pillywiggin series is filled with pulse-quickening action, breathtaking worlds, and a cast of diverse, compelling, unforgettable characters. But its deeper theme—challenging the systems that profit from division—makes it uniquely timely.

“These stories are about identity, illusion, and self-discovery,” Bishop adds.

“Each character must overcome not just external enemies, but the ideas they’ve absorbed about who they are—or aren’t—allowed to be, and by bravely stepping on their paths even though they are unsure of the danger yet know it is the right direction, they discover their best selves.”

With body-diverse heroes, cross-species alliances, and protagonists raised in conflicting realms, Pillywiggin confronts stereotypes and celebrates what happens when those deemed “other” come together.

From Comics to Conscious Storytelling

A lifelong storyteller, Bishop began in comics with Black Tide (Image Comics), then moved into novels, screenwriting, podcasting, and multimedia publishing. Her work—including the spiritual nonfiction title What is the Meaning of Life? YOU and the WWII fantasy epic War Eagles—always comes back to one purpose: to inspire transformation.

She founded Angelgate, a publishing and production studio, to bring powerful, imaginative stories to life. Her books are now available in multiple languages, including Spanish, Chinese, Korean and Japanese.

“Everything I do is ‘edutainment’,” she says. “I want to entertain the audience, so they enjoy the stories and are perhaps inspired by the examples of positive solutions the characters ultimately use to escape their predicaments.”

Debbie Bishop is currently available for interviews, guest podcast appearances, author features, and speaking engagements. She brings a fresh, thoughtful voice to conversations around: Her By.Storytellers podcast is also accepting requests for guests to appear on her show.

Debbie Bishop is currently available for interviews, guest podcast appearances, author features, and speaking engagements. She brings a fresh, thoughtful voice to conversations around:

Using fantasy to expose real-world systems of control

Diverse representation without stereotypes or tokenism

The illusion of “good vs. evil, light vs dark” as a tool of manipulation

Creating across formats—books, comics, podcasts, and more

Her By.Storytellers podcast furthers this mission, featuring real people who’ve transformed their lives and careers—from artists to entrepreneurs to AI innovators. This podcast is to help promote other creators and their works.

Available Now

Pillywiggin: The Lost Shadow Boys

By.Storytellers Podcast

War Eagles (WWII Sci-fi adventure)

YOU: What is the Meaning of Life? (Nonfiction, Spirituality)

Available November 7

Pillywiggin: Awakening

Books available in paperback, hardcover, ebook

War Eagles is available in audiobook format. The other audiobooks are in production.

About Debbie Bishop

Debbie Bishop is an award-winning author, producer, and designer, whose work spans fantasy, sci-fi, comics, and inspirational nonfiction. She is the founder of Angel Gate, a publishing and production company focused on imaginative stories with purpose. Her work has been featured in Publishers Weekly, The BookFest, Literary Titan, and the International Impact Book Awards.

