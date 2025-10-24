Pomalo Bar Opens in North Portland — A New Neighborhood Lounge Rooted in Soul, Flavor, and Slow Living

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Opening late November at 5903 N Lombard St, Pomalo Bar brings a fresh, soulful energy to North Portland. Named after the Croatian phrase meaning “take it easy” or “slowly” and rooted in a philosophy of presence over performance, Pomalo is a neighborhood bar and lounge built around connection, comfort, and creative culture.With a menu blending Italian and Soul food influences, Pomalo reimagines elevated comfort dining — think rich, satisfying dishes made for sharing, alongside craft cocktails, wines, and craft beers. Guests can expect weekly live music, Saturday night DJs, and a monthly lecture series spotlighting diverse voices and ideas, all woven into a warm, vintage-inspired setting. Pomalo pairs late-night speakeasy style with a welcoming, easygoing feel. The interior, featuring copper accents, warm woods, and soft lighting, evokes an inviting balance between timeless and new.“Pomalo is inspired by the idea that life happens in the small, slower moments reminiscent of the long family meals I grew up having. Its vibe is drawn from the rich and diverse cultures that make up our families, and from the slower ways of life I’ve experienced through travels around the world. We built it as a place where neighbors can slow down, share good food and drinks, and linger together in that feeling.”— Mary Caballero, OwnerPomalo Bar opens late November 2025 in the historic former Sundown Pub space, reimagined from the ground up into a modern neighborhood destination.Pomalo Bar5903 N Lombard St, Portland, OR 97203Instagram: @pomalobarpdx Website: www.pomalobar.com

