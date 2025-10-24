Attorney General James Releases Statement Following Arraignment

NORFOLK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today released the following statement after being arraigned in Norfolk, Virginia:

“I want to thank all of you. I want to thank each and every one of you. I want to thank you for your prayers. I want to thank you for your emails. I want to thank you for your support.

“It has strengthened my spirit. And it has anchored my soul. And so, I want to thank you.

“But this is not about me. This is about all of us, and about a justice system which has been weaponized. A justice system which has been used as a tool of revenge. This justice system which has been used as a tool of revenge – and a weapon against those individuals who simply did their job and stood up for the rule of law. And a justice system which unfortunately is being used as a vehicle of retribution.

“But my faith is strong.

“I have this belief in the justice system and the rule of law. And I have a belief in America and all of its individuals who have stood with me – not only in New York but all across this nation.

“I have heard from just about every jurisdiction in this nation who have said, ‘Stand up and be tall. Never ever bow down or back down or break or bend.’

“So, there’s no fear today. No fear. No fear. No fear. No fear.

“Because I believe that justice will rain down like water and righteousness like a mighty stream.

“And I am here to say that my work and my job and all that I do – all throughout my public career – I have stood up for the rights of New Yorkers and Americans. And I will not be deterred.

“I will not be deterred. I will not be distracted. I will do my job each and every day. And that is why I am headed back to New York, because there is work to be done standing up for the rule of law.

“God bless you and thank you all. I appreciate you.”