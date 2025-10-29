Attorney General James Urges New Yorkers to Be Cautious in Charitable Giving for Hurricane Melissa Relief

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today provided guidance to New Yorkers looking to support relief efforts in response to the devastating effects of Hurricane Melissa in Jamaica and across the Caribbean islands. The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) warns New Yorkers to be wary of sham charities attempting to take advantage of their concern and encourages everyone to ensure they are donating to legitimate charitable efforts and organizations.

“My heart breaks for the victims of Hurricane Melissa, and I thank the brave first responders who have jumped into action to provide aid,” said Attorney General James. “As New Yorkers seek to support relief efforts, I urge them to be careful of sham charities that prey on generosity and make sure they are giving to trustworthy organizations and groups. I encourage anyone who experiences any issues when donating to contact my office.”

Fraudulent organizations can try to take advantage of New Yorkers’ good intentions, especially following natural disasters. Given the significant impact of Hurricane Melissa across the Caribbean, it is essential for New Yorkers to be informed as they seek to help those in need. The OAG offers the following tips to ensure donations are safe and effective: