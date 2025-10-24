KCG Engineering Group Expands in Chesapeake

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced today that KCG Engineering Group, a veteran-owned, Hampton Roads-based firm specializing in advanced technology solutions for defense and government clients, will invest $185,000 to expand its footprint in Virginia. The company is consolidating its Hampton Roads operations at a new facility in the City of Chesapeake. Upon completion, the investment is estimated to create 60 new jobs in the Commonwealth.

“KCG’s expansion is a powerful reminder that when companies choose Virginia, they choose a commonwealth committed to performance, partnership, and results,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “By consolidating their operations and creating 60 new jobs in Chesapeake, KCG is contributing to the growth and opportunity that define Virginia’s success story.”

“For companies like KCG, there is truly no better place to do business than Hampton Roads,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Juan Pablo Segura. “With a world-class workforce and a strategic location adjacent to key infrastructure, KCG’s new headquarters will allow the company to continue its track record of growth and success for many years to come.”

“This expansion is far more than a new facility; it’s a strategic investment in innovation and our future in Hampton Roads,” said KCG President Mike Klett. “Our state-of-the-art Chesapeake headquarters will be the hub where we continue to deliver advanced technology solutions that optimize performance and enhance mission success for our clients. We deeply appreciate the support of the Commonwealth of Virginia and our local partners, whose collaboration is vital to KCG’s ability to ‘Create the Future’ and sustain our rapid growth.”

Headquartered and operating in Virginia Beach since 2001, Klett Consulting Group, Inc. provides consulting services to all branches of the U.S. military and delivers mission-critical expertise in IT and cybersecurity, systems engineering and integration, and policies and governance to strengthen weapons systems management and ensure operational readiness.

“KCG Engineering embodies the kind of innovation, technical excellence, and mission focus that define Hampton Roads’ economic future,” said Hampton Roads Alliance President & CEO Douglas L. Smith. “Their expansion reinforces our region’s role at the intersection of defense, technology, and national security—fields where Hampton Roads leads with both capability and purpose. We are proud to celebrate KCG’s continued investment and their contribution to the strength of our regional economy.”

“Chesapeake’s small business community forms the foundation of our city’s economic success,” said Chesapeake Mayor Rick West. “Investments like the one KCG Engineering is making are vital to the growth and prosperity of our city and its residents in terms of both dollars and jobs, and we thank them for their commitment.”

“I am delighted to hear that KCG Engineering Group is locating their headquarters and creating jobs in the 91st House District,” said Delegate Cliff Hayes, Jr. “It is exciting for a company of KCG’s caliber to expand its operations in our community. We thank them for choosing Chesapeake and look forward to their continued success.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Chesapeake and the Hampton Roads Alliance to secure the project for Virginia and will support KCG’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.