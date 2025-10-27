OfficeSpaces.co Expands Its AI-Powered Website Builder Across North America

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OfficeSpaces.co is proud to announce the North American expansion of its AI-Powered Website Builder, offering small and medium-sized businesses an advanced, all-in-one digital platform to design, launch, and manage their websites in minutes — now with full eCommerce and Booking System integration.This rollout extends beyond the successful New York launch, empowering entrepreneurs, freelancers, and enterprises across the U.S. and Canada to create professional, high-performance websites and mobile-responsive experiences — with no coding required.A Smarter Way to Build Your Digital PresenceOfficeSpaces.co's AI Website Builder allows users to describe their business and goals in a few simple steps, and the AI instantly generates a complete, customized website. With more than 10,000 websites already created and over 5,000 satisfied users, the platform has become one of the fastest-growing digital solutions for North American businesses.Key Features Include:🤖 AI-Powered Design Assistant — Automatically generates a branded, professional website layout and content optimized for your industry and region.🧩 Drag-and-Drop Editor — Over 40 customizable widgets make editing and branding effortless, with no technical expertise required.📱 Mobile-First Responsive Design — Every website is optimized for desktop, tablet, and mobile out of the box.🌐 SEO & Performance Optimization — Clean code, schema markup, and fast load speeds ensure high visibility in local and regional search.🔒 Enterprise-Level Security — SSL included, automatic backups, and 99.9% uptime guarantee.☎️ 24/7 Support — Round-the-clock technical support and dedicated customer success teams.Now Introducing: Integrated eCommerce & Booking SystemsOfficeSpaces.co's latest release includes built-in eCommerce and Booking capabilities — designed to work seamlessly within the AI Website Builder or as integrations into existing websites and mobile apps.💳 eCommerce Suite — Create online stores with full product catalogs, inventory management, shopping cart functionality, and Stripe payment integration. Businesses can sell products, services, or subscriptions directly through their sites, with real-time analytics and tax/shipping management.📅 Smart Booking System — Accept appointments, class registrations, or reservations directly through your website. The booking engine integrates with Google Calendar, iCal, and mobile applications, offering customers a frictionless way to schedule services, consultations, or events online.Both systems can be embedded on existing websites or mobile applications, providing flexibility for businesses that already have a digital presence but want to upgrade their capabilities without rebuilding from scratch.Designed for North American BusinessesFrom Toronto to Los Angeles, and from Vancouver to Miami, businesses across North America can now launch and manage beautiful, high-performance websites — with AI-powered automation doing the heavy lifting. OfficeSpaces' platform is especially ideal for industries like:Retail & eCommerceHealth & Wellness ServicesHospitality & RestaurantsProfessional Services & ConsultingEducation & Training ProvidersAbout OfficeSpaces.coOfficeSpaces.co is a North American technology and services company dedicated to helping professionals and enterprises enhance both their physical and digital business presence. Originally known for providing flexible office and workspace solutions, OfficeSpaces has expanded into a full digital ecosystem — including website building, hosting, VoIP, booking, and virtual office services.Media ContactOfficeSpaces.co📧 Email: info@officespaces.co🌐 Website: https://www.officespaces.co

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.