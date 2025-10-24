Reality IMT Delivers Critical BIM Data to Rice University in Just Six Days, Enabling Rapid Renovation Timeline

High Definition Laser Scanning Exterior Elevations

Advanced LiDAR Scanning and VDC Workflow Slashes As-Built Documentation for Historic Jones Hall Complex

Time is critical in AEC, especially for historic facilities. Delivering fully coordinated, LOD 300 Revit models in under a week proves our competence in As-Built Documentation” — Ala Hamdan

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reality IMT, a leading provider of high-definition 3D laser scanning and reality capture services, today announced the successful, rapid delivery of detailed Building Information Models (BIM) for Rice University’s Jones Hall and Brown Tower. The entire process—from initial scan to final BIM model—was completed in a challenging six-day turnaround, allowing Rice University’s architectural and engineering teams to immediately begin work on a highly accelerated renovation schedule.The project involved documenting the entire as-built condition of the multi-story Brown Tower and the adjacent Jones Hall, a historic structure. Traditional manual measurement methods would have taken weeks to complete and would have required significant disruption to the campus. Reality IMT’s deployment of a blended stationary and mobile LiDAR capture strategy was essential to meeting the project’s aggressive deadline.Key Project Metrics✓100% Coverage: Full interior and exterior 3D capture of the complex.✓3-Day Field Capture: On-site laser scanning was completed in only three days with minimal campus disruption.✓6-Day Model Delivery: Final, high-fidelity BIM models were delivered in Autodesk Revit format just six days after the scan was completed.✓60% Reduction in Time: The rapid workflow is estimated to have cut the as-built modeling phase by over 60% compared to standard surveying methods.By utilizing a refined Virtual Design and Construction (VDC) process, Reality IMT provided the accurate as-built documentation necessary to mitigate significant risk associated with major renovations, enabling the Rice University project team to confidently coordinate mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems within the existing structural conditions.Definitions for EditorsLiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging):A surveying method that measures distance to a target by illuminating that target with pulsed laser light and measuring the reflection time. It creates highly accurate, three-dimensional representations of the environment (point clouds).BIM (Building Information Modeling):A process supported by various tools and technologies that involves the creation and management of digital representations of physical and functional characteristics of places.VDC (Virtual Design and Construction):The use of integrated multi-disciplinary performance models of design-construction projects to support business objectives.About Reality IMTReality IMT is a technology-driven professional service firm specializing in high-accuracy reality capture and documentation for the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) industry. Utilizing advanced 3D laser scanning and photogrammetry, the firm provides precise as-built documentation, including BIM and CAD models, to help clients streamline design coordination, minimize construction risks, and accelerate project delivery across North America.

3D Scanning- Large Buildings

