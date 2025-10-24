TryTami Announces Tami, a New AI Agent for Engineering Leaders

TryTami AI-Powered Training Marketplace

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TryTami today announced the launch of Tami, a new AI Learning Coordinator built specifically for engineering leaders who need to close technical skill gaps quickly without a Learning and Development (L&D) team.Tami enables engineering organizations to deliver customized, expert-led training programs in days, not weeks. She coordinates everything from finding instructors to scheduling sessions and collecting feedback, allowing leaders to focus on product delivery and team performance instead of administrative work.A Growing Challenge for Engineering LeadersStartups and small to medium-sized engineering organizations are under pressure to keep up with fast-changing technologies, frameworks, and AI tools. Yet, most do not have a dedicated L&D function to manage training programs.As a result, engineering leaders often take on the burden of organizing training themselves. They spend hours finding instructors, managing schedules, and gathering feedback while trying to meet tight delivery deadlines. This leads to skills gaps that delay projects, reduce productivity, and slow innovation.“Tami was built for engineering leaders who want their teams to grow but do not have time to manage training logistics,” said Kelby Zorgdrager, Founder and CEO of TryTami. “We wanted to make running a customized technical training program as easy as describing what you need.”Meet Tami: Your Personal AI Learning CoordinatorTami is an AI agent designed for engineering leaders. She acts like a full-time training coordinator who understands technical skills, team goals, and business priorities.With Tami, engineering leaders can:1. Customize training programs to fit their technology stack and team needs.2. Choose from recommended instructors in TryTami’s marketplace of vetted technical trainers.3. Automate scheduling across teams and time zones.4. Collect post-session feedback to measure learning impact and improve future sessions.5. Launch training in minutes and have teams learning within days.Tami manages the entire process so leaders can spend less time coordinating and more time building.Faster Training, Measurable ResultsEarly Tami users report launching training programs up to 10 times faster than before. Teams have been able to start AI and technical skill development in under a week and see measurable productivity gains within the first month.“Before Tami, setting up training was a full project in itself,” an early Tami customer said. “Now, I can tell Tami what we need, and she handles everything. It feels like having a full L&D team on demand.”By removing the time-consuming parts of training coordination, Tami helps teams stay current, execute faster, and improve project outcomes.For Engineering Leaders Without L&D TeamsTami was created for engineering leaders who want to develop their teams but lack dedicated training support. Unlike traditional learning platforms that require administrators or long setup processes, Tami makes professional development simple, fast, and fully automated.Leaders can start by describing what their team needs to learn. Within minutes, Tami identifies suitable programs, matches them with the right instructor, and proposes a schedule. Most training launches within a few days.“Tami is not another training platform,” said Kelby Zorgdrager, Founder and CEO of TryTami. “She is an AI assistant that manages the real work behind learning: finding experts, scheduling sessions, and ensuring teams get the custom training they need.”Accelerating AI and Technical Skill GrowthAs companies adopt new technologies and AI tools , the speed at which teams can learn determines how fast they can deliver results. Tami helps organizations accelerate that process by making high-quality, instructor-led training accessible to every engineering team, regardless of size or resources.Whether the goal is to improve code quality, adopt new frameworks, or understand AI fundamentals, Tami connects teams with experts who tailor the training to each company’s specific environment and projects.“With Tami, engineering teams can go from needing new skills to applying them in production in just a few days,” said Kelby. “That agility can make the difference between leading the market or falling behind.”AvailabilityTami, the AI Learning Coordinator, is now available through TryTami. Engineering leaders can request a demo or start a pilot at www.trytami.com/ai-learning-coordinator About TryTamiTryTami helps engineering organizations close skills gaps quickly by combining intelligent automation with expert-led training. The company’s AI-powered solutions make it easy for teams to build new skills and stay competitive without the cost or complexity of a traditional L&D function.To learn more, visit www.trytami.com Media ContactDave MurphyHead of GTM, TryTamiDave@TryTami.com

