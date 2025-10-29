NFL Father-Son Duo Brad & Brycen Hopkins Launch Luxury Limo Concierge Service in Nashville

Former NFL father-son duo Brad and Brycen Hopkins launch LuxNashRide, bringing a new level of luxury limo concierge service to Nashville LuxNashRide showcases its luxury vehicle selection against the Nashville skyline, offering premium chauffeured transportation for airport transfers, events, and private travel. Former NFL players Brad and Brycen Hopkins built their LuxNashRide venture on lessons from the field — teamwork, professionalism, and dedication to excellence in Nashville luxury ground transport

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Full-Service Nashville Limo Concierge Now Serving Music City

Former NFL stars Brad Hopkins and Brycen Hopkins have traded in the gridiron for the roadways of Nashville with the launch of their new premium transportation company, LuxNashRide. The father-son team, both accomplished professional athletes, are now teaming up in business to make it easier for people to book first-class chauffeured ground transportation experiences in Music City.

Brad Hopkins, a former All-Pro offensive tackle for the Tennessee Titans, and his son Brycen Hopkins, a Super Bowl-winning tight end with the Los Angeles Rams, are no strangers to the demands of elite travel. After years spent navigating pro football careers across the country, the pair has returned to their Tennessee roots to launch an entrepreneurial venture built on luxury, reliability, and Southern hospitality.

“We’ve traveled coast to coast with NFL teams and understand the value of exceptional service. We also know how to protect team members and ensure safety for our customers,” said Brad Hopkins. “With LuxNashRide, we’re bringing that same level of luxury rides, professionalism, and safe travel to our hometown community.”

Luxury Ground Transportation Services in Nashville

LuxNashRide offers full-service luxury ground transportation for:

• Nashville Airport Transfers (BNA)

• Private Aviation Ground Service

• Hotel & Resort Transport

• Weddings & Special Events

• Corporate Travel and Entertainment Outings

• Custom Nashville Tours

• Group and Business Meeting Transport

Services can be booked directly through the official website:

👉 www.LuxNashRide.com

or via the dedicated services page: LuxNashRide.com/our-services

Full Fleet Options for Every Occasion

From executive sedans and luxury SUVs to Mercedes Sprinter vans, mini buses, stretch limousines, limo coaches, and full-size motor coaches, LuxNashRide provides the right vehicle for every occasion — whether it’s an intimate ride or large group transportation. The complete range of vehicle types is showcased at LuxNashRide.com/luxnashride-fleet

“We help match customer ride needs to the optimal vehicle type and service provider to meet their specific luxury ground transportation requirements,” said Brycen Hopkins. “I grew up in Nashville, and we’re proud to offer a service that reflects a premium customer experience and the values and work ethic that many years of NFL football taught us.”

About LuxNashRide

LuxNashRide is a Nashville-based luxury limo concierge service founded by NFL father-son duo Brad and Brycen Hopkins. The company specializes in premium ground transportation across a full range of vehicles, with a commitment to excellence, safety, discretion, and customer satisfaction. LuxNashRide curates and connects travelers with Nashville’s most trusted and professional luxury ground transportation providers.

Media Contact:

press@mobsocmedia.com

https://luxnashride.com/contact/

