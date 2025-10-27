Love in Masquerade: Marie Lenay Rogus Delivers a Romantic Comedy Full of Secrets, Stardom, and Second Chances

Love in Masquerade by Marie Lenay Rogus

A sparkling, feel-good love story where mistaken identity, Hollywood charm, and heartfelt emotion collide in a delightful masquerade of romance and discovery.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Marie Lenay Rogus invites readers into a world of laughter, longing, and unexpected love with her new romantic comedy, Love in Masquerade. This charming tale blends the allure of celebrity life with the warmth of real human connection, offering a story that is as funny as it is tender—and impossible to put down.

At the heart of Love in Masquerade is mega-star Nash Montana, a beloved film icon whose charisma captivates audiences worldwide. When he becomes fascinated by Broadway sensation Sophia Kingsley and decides she’s perfect for his next movie, he has no idea that fate—and a little mischief—are about to complicate his plans.

After her Broadway show goes on tour, Sophia returns home to California and, on a playful dare from her best friend, agrees to disguise herself as Nash’s temporary assistant for three months. Her goal is simple: stay under the radar, keep her secret, and get close enough to learn what kind of man the famous actor truly is. But when sparks start to fly and Nash becomes determined to meet “the real Sophia,” the masquerade becomes a comedy of romantic chaos.

Brimming with witty dialogue, heartfelt emotion, and the irresistible tension of a love built on secrets, Love in Masquerade captures the timeless magic of classic rom-coms while offering a fresh, modern twist. Rogus expertly balances humor and heart, crafting characters who feel both glamorous and deeply relatable.

“I wanted to write a story that celebrates the joy of falling in love—not just with another person, but with life itself,” says Rogus. “Sophia and Nash remind us that love often shows up when we least expect it, and sometimes, hiding who we are helps us discover who we truly want to be.”

Perfect for fans of Nora Roberts, Emily Henry, and romantic Hollywood tales, Love in Masquerade delivers the humor, heart, and emotional payoff readers crave. With its fast-paced plot and tender chemistry, this delightful romance proves that the best love stories aren’t scripted—they’re lived.

Marie Lenay Rogus continues to charm readers with her trademark wit and warmth, weaving stories that celebrate passion, courage, and the serendipity of love.

Love in Masquerade is now available — secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/8DDXwpg

For review copies, interview requests, or additional information, please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.