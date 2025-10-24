NEW DATA: Governor Shapiro Has Secured Over $31.6 Billion in Private Sector Investments, Creating More Than 16,700 New Jobs Across Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania is the only state with a growing economy in the Northeast as Governor Shapiro’s economic development strategy delivers record results and long-term growth for the Commonwealth. Since taking office, the Shapiro Administration has made Pennsylvania more competitive — cutting red tape, implementing transformative changes to permitting and licensing, and making strategic investments to expand opportunity across the Commonwealth.

Harrisburg, PA – New data from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) shows that under Governor Josh Shapiro’s leadership, Pennsylvania has secured more than $31.6 billion in private sector investments, creating over 16,700 new jobs and driving economic growth across the Commonwealth since the start of the Shapiro Administration.

Since Governor Shapiro took office, employment across Pennsylvania has grown by more than 200,000 jobs, with job growth across 16 of 20 industry sectors — including those prioritized in the Governor’s 10-Year Economic Development Strategy, such as manufacturing, energy, life sciences, robotics, and agriculture.

“Pennsylvania is competing again — and we’re winning,” said Governor Shapiro. “From historic investments in site development to cutting red tape and recruiting companies to move and grow here, our strategy is working. We’ve brought in billions of dollars in private sector investment, created thousands of good-paying jobs, and made Pennsylvania one of the best places in the country to live, work, and build a business. The Commonwealth is open for business — and we’re just getting started.”

Since day one, Governor Shapiro has made economic competitiveness and government efficiency top priorities — launching Pennsylvania’s first comprehensive economic development strategy in nearly two decades, cutting permit backlogs, and investing $550 million to prepare more sites for business expansion, strengthen main streets, and support small businesses and entrepreneurs.

This week, Moody’s Analytics Chief Economist Mark Zandi confirmed that Pennsylvania remains the only state in the Northeast with a growing economy, continuing a trend of strong performance under Governor Shapiro’s leadership.

Governor Shapiro has also cut taxes, modernized government, and expanded funding to prepare more sites for business expansion — helping Pennsylvania earn the title of #1 State in the Northeast for Regional Economic Competitiveness from Site Selection Magazine, ranked among the Top 20 Best States for Business by Area Development, and recognized by Business Facilities Magazine as a Top State Economic Development Organization for 2024. These reforms have also helped attract the largest private-sector investment in Pennsylvania’s history: a $20 billion initial investment from Amazon to build new AI and cloud computing campuses across the Commonwealth, creating thousands of high-tech and construction jobs.

“Economic development is a team sport, and Pennsylvania is showing the country how to play to win,” said DCED Secretary Rick Siger. “Our strategy is clear — invest in our strengths, build shovel-ready sites, and make government work faster and smarter for business. We’re delivering real results that create jobs and strengthen communities in every corner of the Commonwealth.”

Governor Shapiro’s 2025–26 budget proposal builds on this success with more than $160 million in new and expanded investments to advance the 10-Year Economic Development Strategy, boost innovation, strengthen the workforce, and prepare Pennsylvania to compete for the future.

Background on the Data

DCED conducted the new analysis using cumulative investment and job creation data from January 2023, based on the most recent data available verified through the Governor’s BusinessPA team — an experienced group of economic development professionals dedicated to helping businesses succeed in Pennsylvania through tailored guidance, strategic partnerships, and financial resources. Whether based in the Commonwealth, another state, or across the globe, the team moves at the speed of business to set up companies for long-term growth and success here in Pennsylvania.

Learn more about the Shapiro Administration’s efforts to support Pennsylvania’s workers and businesses and spur the economy in the Governor’s 2025-26 budget proposalat Governor Shapiro’s Budget website and discover how the Administration is creating economic opportunity to build a stronger, more competitive economy for all Pennsylvanians.

For more information about the Department of Community and Economic Development, visit DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Governor’s Press Office, ra-gvgovpress@pa.gov

# # #