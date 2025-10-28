Jason Sherman Closes a Transformative Year: Building AI Platforms, Preserving NASA History

Jason Sherman at the Johnsville Centrifuge Jason Sherman the Innovative spinnr vengo ai empowering brands and businesses

Jason Sherman’s ventures merge storytelling and AI innovation, from NASA’s legacy to next-gen platforms like Vengo AI and Spinnr.

Whether in startups or storytelling, my goal is to build things that connect people and move humanity forward.” — Jason Sherman, CEO of Vengo AI

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Filmmaker and entrepreneur Jason Sherman has spent the past few years quietly building an ecosystem of breakthrough technologies and stories that connect people in new ways. From AI-powered platforms like Spinnr and Vengo AI to the upcoming documentary Before the Moon, Sherman’s work reflects a rare balance of innovation and purpose - blending storytelling, artificial intelligence, and human connection.

At the heart of Sherman’s growth story are two fast-rising platforms: Spinnr, the community video-sharing and networking app, and Vengo AI, a lead-generation and customer engagement system powered by intelligent AI sales agents. Spinnr continues to expand through purely organic growth - no paid ads, no influencer deals - just genuine user engagement and word-of-mouth momentum, reaching upwards of 50,000 members. Meanwhile, Vengo AI has surpassed 1,000 registered users, with a healthy and growing base of paid monthly customers using its AI agents to capture leads, schedule calls, and drive real conversions.

Vengo AI’s rapid progress has also been fueled by over $300,000 in grants and cloud credits from Microsoft, NVIDIA, and OpenAI, awarded in recognition of the platform’s innovation and potential to scale globally. These resources have helped accelerate product development and infrastructure while keeping operations lean and sustainable.

“We’ve proven that when a product truly helps people — whether it’s connecting creators or converting customers — it doesn’t need a massive ad budget,” Sherman said. “The technology speaks for itself.”

Building on Vengo AI’s foundation, Sherman’s team is now preparing to launch Campus Pixel, a new vertical designed for universities. Rolling out in Fall 2025, the platform brings intelligent enrollment, retention, and alumni engagement tools to higher education. Campus Pixel uses conversational AI, smart search, and CRM integration to help institutions modernize how they communicate with students, prospects, and donors.

Behind these major platforms lies a growing suite of AI-powered microservices — each addressing a specific market challenge with precision and speed.

- Trendlyzer: Generates beautiful reports with charts for business trends.

- LeadReplyAI: Automates personalized lead follow-ups using advanced natural language models.

- SiteToAgent: Generates an AI knowledge base for any website to create an interactive AI Agent.

Each tool functions independently but can integrate seamlessly into the Vengo AI ecosystem, reflecting Sherman’s modular approach to innovation.

Launching this fall, CurioClip is Sherman’s next major product — a fully automated AI platform that helps users organize, summarize, and share short-form video content such as Reels, TikToks, and YouTube Shorts. The platform turns social media clutter into an intelligent library of ideas, allowing creators, educators, and professionals to save and search the insights that matter most.

Amid his AI ventures, Sherman continues production on Before the Moon, a feature documentary produced through his award-winning studio Delphia Entertainment. The film explores the untold stories behind NASA’s journey from the early space program to Apollo, highlighting the engineers, test pilots, and local communities — including Pennsylvania’s own Johnsville Centrifuge — that helped propel America into space.

Recent interviews feature legendary NASA figures such as Gene Kranz, Terry Hart, and Chris Ferguson, alongside newly uncovered archival materials from overlooked repositories that have never been seen before. Delphia Entertainment has produced a range of acclaimed projects, including The King’s Highway, an award-winning historical documentary, and Protocol 7, a sci-fi screenplay that became a finalist in multiple international screenplay competitions.

“Every startup I’ve built is about human connection,” Sherman said. “That’s the same story we’re telling in Before the Moon — how imagination, collaboration, and courage can push humanity forward.”

If all of these amazing ventures weren’t enough, Sherman also hosts Strap on Your Boots, a top 5% globally ranked entrepreneurship podcast that’s been providing actionable insights since 2018. Through its featured segment Zero to CEO, Sherman interviews successful founders, executives, and innovators who share their journeys, lessons, and strategies for building impactful businesses.

With over six years of episodes spanning topics from startup growth to emerging technologies, Strap on Your Boots has become a trusted resource for aspiring entrepreneurs worldwide. The show’s conversational format and practical focus reflect Sherman’s mission to make entrepreneurship more accessible, authentic, and inspiring.

As 2025 concludes, Sherman’s ventures share a common momentum — built not through hype, but through consistent execution. The year ahead will see the public launch of Campus Pixel and CurioClip, continued growth for Vengo AI, and the completion of Before the Moon for film festivals and public release.

Together, these projects form a cohesive vision: using technology and storytelling to bridge the past and the future, and to remind audiences — and users — of what human creativity can achieve.

About Jason Sherman

Jason Sherman is a successful innovator, award-winning filmmaker, published author, and tech startup expert. He is the CEO and co-founder of the B2B SaaS AI agent platform Vengo AI and the creator of the popular video friendship app Spinnr. His upcoming NASA documentary Before the Moon continues his mission to blend storytelling, technology, and human connection. Sherman’s work has been featured by The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, The Verge, ABC, CBS, NBC News, and more. Based in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, he leads the award-winning studio Delphia Entertainment, mentors startups worldwide, and lectures on entrepreneurship and data-driven growth at universities including UPenn’s Wharton School of Business.

