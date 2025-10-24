Best-Selling Author Maurice Hicks Wins Prestigious International Impact Book Award

Award-Winning Amazon Best-Selling Author

Winning the International Impact Book Award for Looking for Trouble is truly an honor. I wanted to write a story that didn’t just talk about crime — but about courage, calling, and change.” — Maurice Hicks

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maurice Hicks, distinguished author, former police lieutenant, and educator, has been named a winner of the International Impact Book Award in the Children's Inspirational/Motivational — Inspiring Stories Category for his acclaimed book, Looking for Trouble.

This recognition celebrates Hicks’ exceptional storytelling and his ability to inspire transformation through transparency, courage, and authenticity. His memoir, Looking for Trouble, chronicles his rise from Baltimore’s unforgiving streets to becoming a decorated police commander and respected university professor — offering readers a rare and unfiltered glimpse into the world of crime, justice, and redemption.

About the Award

The International Impact Book Awards (IIBA) recognize authors whose work makes a meaningful difference in readers’ lives and communities. The awards honor books that spark transformation, promote empowerment, and advance thought leadership across genres. Winners receive official certification, a digital award seal, an incredible award, and global exposure through IIBA’s media and literary networks.

Significance of the Honor

Receiving the International Impact Book Award affirms Hicks’ mission to use his platform as both a truth-teller and change agent.

• It recognizes his courageous decision to confront difficult realities with honesty and compassion, leading with integrity and purpose.

• It amplifies his ongoing commitment to empower communities through education, mentorship, and storytelling.

• It underscores the impact of his memoir and teaching — bridging the gap between trauma, justice, and personal renewal.

About the Author

Maurice Hicks is a 20-year veteran of Maryland law enforcement, where he served as Lead Investigator on the FBI Safe Streets Homicide Task Force and held multiple command positions. He has been featured in Black Enterprise Magazine, on CBN Television, on the cover of Bookpreneur Magazine, featured in Speak for Wealth Magazine and in Security Magazine. Maurice Hicks holds a B.S. in Criminology, an M.S. in Management, and a certificate in Police Executive Leadership. Today, he writes, teaches, and speaks, guiding others toward transformation. More about his work, book, and mission can be found at www.MauriceHicks.info.

Maurice is available for interviews.

Press Contact:

Name: Dr. Shirley Clark

Title: CEO, Clark’s Consulting Firm

Email: ContactUs@ClarksConsultingFirm.com

Website: www.ClarksConsultingFirm.com

He Took Down a MAJOR Drug Kingpin, And Found an Unreachable Girl, How…? | 700 Club

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.