Public Hearing on Re-Adopting Fis 301.031–Deer Tags for WMUs L and M and Fis 301.06–Bear Registration Agents

Marty Mobley (603) 271-1138

October 24, 2025

Concord, NH – The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department (NHFG) will hold a public hearing on re-adopting rules related to Fis 301.03 regarding Deer Tags for Wildlife Management Units (WMU) L and M, and Fis 301.06 related to Bear Registration Agents. The hearing will be held on Friday, November 21, 2025, at NHFG Headquarters, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord, NH. The hearing will begin at 12:30 p.m.

These rules are being re-adopted with amendments that would allow for the awarding of permits for WMU L to become a first-come, first-served process instead of the current lottery system. In addition, the amendments would also allow for bear registration agents to charge up to $5 per registered bear at their discretion.

The public is invited to attend to provide feedback or submit comments via e-mail to comments@wildlife.nh.gov. The proposed rules can be viewed ahead of the meeting by visiting www.wildlife.nh.gov/proposed-rules.