Influential Women Highlights Claudia Alanis: Executive Sous Chef Driving Culinary Excellence at Sonesta Hotels

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Celebrating Her Leadership, Creativity, and Dedication to Mentorship in High-Volume HospitalityInfluential Women proudly recognizes Claudia Alanis in its 2025 series, spotlighting her as an accomplished Executive Sous Chef with a proven record of excellence in fast-paced, high-pressure culinary environments. Currently serving at Sonesta Hotels, Claudia brings over a decade of hands-on leadership, having honed her skills across renowned hospitality brands including Marriott Marquis, Aimbridge Hospitality, and Hudson House. Her approach seamlessly blends creativity, precision, and efficiency, enabling her to consistently deliver exceptional dining experiences while inspiring and leading dynamic kitchen teams.A graduate of the Art Institute of Houston with an Associate of Arts in Culinary Arts, Claudia has built her career on a foundation of discipline, dedication, and passion for hospitality. She holds a Texas Food Safety Manager credential and previously earned her ServSafe Manager certification, demonstrating her commitment to the highest standards in food safety and operational excellence. Claudia thrives in culturally diverse environments, connecting effortlessly with both staff and guests, which has made her a respected leader in every kitchen she joins.Known for her calm under pressure and sharp attention to detail, Claudia is driven by a desire to continuously grow and contribute to meaningful culinary programs. She is passionate about mentoring the next generation of chefs, bringing structure, heart, and guidance to every back-of-house team she leads. Her dedication to staff development and excellence has been recognized throughout her career, including being named Manager of the Quarter at Hilton in 2021.Claudia credits much of her success to the support and encouragement of her family, as well as the mentorship of Michael Valore, who played a pivotal role in her early professional and personal growth. Reflecting on her journey, Claudia shares, “The best career advice I’ve ever received is: You are only as good as you are that day. Strive to make every day great.” To young women entering the culinary field, she advises: “Keep your head high, set clear boundaries, and stay focused on what you want to achieve. This field can be challenging, but confidence, resilience, and knowing your worth will take you far. Don’t be afraid to speak up, take space, and go after every opportunity that aligns with your goals.”Outside the kitchen, Claudia enjoys sports, musicals, art, and travel, and is committed to giving back through charitable donations to her church. Her values of leadership, quality, and consistency continue to guide her work, making a lasting impact on the hospitality industry and the chefs she mentors along the way.Through her dedication, expertise, and mentorship, Claudia Alanis exemplifies the power of passion, perseverance, and excellence, setting a high standard for culinary leadership and inspiring the next generation of hospitality professionals.Learn More about Claudia Alanis:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/claudia-alanis Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

