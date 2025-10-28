ELAM has been recognized as one of the 2025 Best Workplaces in Québec

ELAM is one of the Best Places to Work in Quebec, Canada

ELAM is proud to announce that our organization has been named one the 2025 Best Workplaces in Quebec.

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, October 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ELAM is proud to announce that our organization has been named one of the 2025 Best Workplaces in Quebec.

We have received this honor after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work®. The list is based on direct feedback from employees of the hundreds of organizations that were surveyed by Great Place to Work®. To be eligible for this list, organizations must be Great Place to Work-Certified™ and have exceptionally high scores from employees on the Trust Index survey.

At ELAM, creating a great workplace isn’t just about our Montreal head office — it’s about our entire community of passionate trainers around the world. We believe in collaboration and mutual respect.

“Our people are truly at the heart of ELAM. Their passion, care, and dedication are what make this company so special,” said Paule, Founder of ELAM.

About ELAM:

Founded in 1994 by Paule Grenier in Montreal, ELAM’s team has been helping professionals around the world build stronger communication skills for over 30 years. What started as a small language training company that has grown into a global partner for corporate language learning, assessment, and communication solutions.

As the world of work has changed, so have we — embracing technology and AI-driven tools to make learning more personalized, engaging, and effective. Our mission is simple: to help people and organizations connect with confidence across languages and cultures, combining the best of human expertise with innovative technology to create real communication success stories.



About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. A global research and consulting firm, Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In Canada, Great Place to Work® produces both industry and demographic specific Best Workplace™ lists and represents the voices of 500,000 employees across industry. This is part of the world’s largest annual workplace study, recognizing the world's Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Visit us at www.greatplacetowork.ca

