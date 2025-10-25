United States Bioresorbable Polymers Market is expected to reach USD 3.3 billion by 2031 | DataM Intelligence

Bioresorbable Polymers Market

The Global Bioresorbable Polymers Market is expected to reach at a CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period 2024-2031.

The Global Bioresorbable Polymers Market is expanding rapidly, driven by rising demand in medical implants, drug delivery, and tissue engineering applications.” — DataM Intelligence

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Overview of the Market:The Global Bioresorbable Polymers Market has emerged as a rapidly evolving segment within the biomaterials industry, driven by increasing demand for biodegradable materials in medical applications. These polymers are designed to safely degrade within the human body, eliminating the need for surgical removal, making them an essential component in advanced drug delivery systems, tissue engineering, and orthopedic implants. According to DataM Intelligence, The Global Bioresorbable Polymers Market size reached US$ 1.2 billion in 2022, is expected to reach US$ 3.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period (2024–2031).To Download Sample Report Here: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/bioresorbable-polymers-market Market growth is fueled by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing surgical interventions, and the growing shift toward sustainable and biocompatible materials in healthcare. The orthopedic segment dominates the market due to the extensive use of bioresorbable screws, plates, and pins in bone fixation and regeneration. Regionally, North America leads the global market, supported by robust healthcare infrastructure, strong R&D investment, and a growing number of FDA-approved bioresorbable devices.Key Highlights from the Report:The Global Bioresorbable Polymers Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.4% during 2024–2031.North America holds the dominant market share owing to technological advancements and growing medical device approvals.Polylactic acid (PLA) remains the most widely used polymer type due to its biodegradability and versatility in medical applications.The orthopedic and drug delivery segments collectively account for the majority of the market revenue.Increasing adoption of regenerative medicine and tissue engineering drives strong market potential.Key players are focusing on strategic collaborations and R&D investments to develop next-generation bioresorbable materials.Market Segmentation:The Bioresorbable Polymers Market is segmented based on product type, application, and end-user industry.By Product Type, the market is divided into polylactic acid (PLA), polyglycolic acid (PGA), polycaprolactone (PCL), polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA), and others. Among these, PLA dominates due to its excellent mechanical strength, biocompatibility, and controlled degradation properties, making it ideal for use in sutures, implants, and tissue scaffolds. PGA and PCL are also gaining attention due to their use in drug delivery systems and soft tissue repair applications.By Application, the market is categorized into orthopedics, drug delivery, tissue engineering, dentistry, and others. The orthopedic segment holds the largest share, primarily because of the rising number of bone injuries and reconstructive surgeries. Meanwhile, the drug delivery segment is expected to witness rapid growth as bioresorbable polymers enable controlled and sustained release of drugs at targeted sites.By End-User, the market is segmented into hospitals, research laboratories, and pharmaceutical companies. Hospitals account for the largest end-user share due to high demand for bioresorbable implants and sutures in surgical procedures.Speak to Our Analyst and Get Customization in the report as per your requirements: https://www.datamintelligence.com/customize/bioresorbable-polymers-market Regional Insights:North America continues to dominate the global bioresorbable polymers market, driven by the presence of major medical device manufacturers, advanced healthcare facilities, and supportive regulatory frameworks. The region also benefits from significant R&D funding and early adoption of innovative biomaterials. The U.S. accounts for the largest share, owing to rising orthopedic and cardiovascular procedures utilizing biodegradable implants.Europe represents the second-largest regional market, with strong growth in countries like Germany, France, and the U.K., propelled by favorable government initiatives promoting sustainable materials and eco-friendly medical devices.Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. The expanding healthcare infrastructure in China, India, and Japan, coupled with the rising medical tourism industry, is contributing to the region’s growing adoption of bioresorbable polymers. The availability of low-cost manufacturing and increasing awareness about advanced wound care are also major factors driving regional demand.The Latin American and Middle East & Africa markets are at a nascent stage but present promising growth opportunities due to expanding access to advanced surgical treatments and increasing healthcare expenditure.Market Dynamics:Market DriversThe primary driver of the bioresorbable polymers market is the growing preference for biodegradable medical materials that reduce long-term surgical complications. The rise in orthopedic, dental, and cardiovascular surgeries is boosting the demand for implants that naturally dissolve in the body. Additionally, advancements in polymer chemistry have led to the development of materials with improved mechanical properties and controlled degradation rates, enhancing their performance in various medical applications. Growing investments in regenerative medicine and tissue engineering further accelerate market growth.Market RestraintsDespite its potential, the market faces challenges such as high production costs, complex manufacturing processes, and stringent regulatory requirements. The degradation rate of some polymers can vary significantly based on physiological conditions, potentially affecting clinical outcomes. Furthermore, limited awareness in developing regions and the high cost of bioresorbable products compared to conventional alternatives hinder broader market adoption.Market OpportunitiesThe growing trend toward sustainable healthcare materials presents a significant opportunity for manufacturers to develop innovative bioresorbable polymers with enhanced biocompatibility and lower production costs. Emerging markets in Asia-Pacific and Latin America offer immense potential due to their expanding healthcare systems. Key players operating in the Global Bioresorbable Polymers Market include:Ashland Global Holdings IncCorbion N.VEvonik Industries AGPoly-Med IncKLS Martin GroupFoster CorporationZeus Industrial ProductsSeqens GroupREVA Medical, LLCNomisma Healthcare Pvt. LtdRecent Developments:United States:August 2025: Companies focused on medical device innovation have expanded research and development for bioresorbable polymers in drug delivery systems and orthopedic implants, addressing rising chronic disease prevalence and strong healthcare investment. These efforts aim at enhancing patient safety and minimizing the need for follow-up surgeries.​September 2025: Regulatory approvals were granted for advanced bioresorbable polymer-based implants, accelerating market growth. The focus has shifted towards improving polymers' biocompatibility and biodegradability, particularly for minimally invasive procedures and tissue engineering applications.​Japan:August 2025: Japanese pharmaceutical and medical device companies increased investments in R&D around bioresorbable polymer technologies, focusing on products for aging populations and chronic disease management. LtdRecent Developments:United States:August 2025: Companies focused on medical device innovation have expanded research and development for bioresorbable polymers in drug delivery systems and orthopedic implants, addressing rising chronic disease prevalence and strong healthcare investment. These efforts aim at enhancing patient safety and minimizing the need for follow-up surgeries.​September 2025: Regulatory approvals were granted for advanced bioresorbable polymer-based implants, accelerating market growth. The focus has shifted towards improving polymers' biocompatibility and biodegradability, particularly for minimally invasive procedures and tissue engineering applications.​Japan:August 2025: Japanese pharmaceutical and medical device companies increased investments in R&D around bioresorbable polymer technologies, focusing on products for aging populations and chronic disease management. Government initiatives supported healthcare innovation, particularly for minimally invasive surgical techniques.​September 2025: The market saw commercialization of new bioresorbable polymer-based implants and drug delivery systems engineered for improved mechanical properties and controlled degradation rates. These advances are addressing clinical demands for safe, effective orthopedic and cardiovascular devices as Japan’s elderly population grows.Unlock 360° Market Intelligence with DataM Subscription Services: https://www.datamintelligence.com/reports-subscription Conclusion:The Bioresorbable Polymers Market is entering a transformative growth phase, propelled by innovation in material science, rising surgical procedures, and growing environmental consciousness in the medical field. As the demand for safe, effective, and sustainable biomaterials continues to rise, industry players are expected to focus on improving product performance, cost efficiency, and biocompatibility. 