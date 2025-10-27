Curbside Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Bollard Market to Reach USD $3.01 Billion by 2029 at 19.8% CAGR

The Business Research Company

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Curbside Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Bollard Market?

In recent times, there has been a significant surge in the size of the curbside electric vehicle (EV) charging bollards market, growing from $1.22 billion in 2024 to $1.46 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.1%. The observed growth during this historical period can be linked to several factors including government incentives and subsidies promoting the use of EVs, the expansion of EV infrastructure in urban areas, an increase in fuel prices prompting a shift to EVs, early adoption as part of smart city initiatives, and collaborations between municipalities and charging service providers.

In the upcoming years, the market for curbside electric vehicle (EV) charging bollards is projected to proliferate rapidly, expanding to a worth of $3.01 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.8%. Factors contributing to this growth during the forecast period encompass the amplifying integration of renewable energy and smart grids, heightened uptake of autonomous and shared EV fleets, advancements in super-fast charging technology, widening popularity of curbside charging in emerging economies, and the enforcement of rigid urban emission reduction regulations. Notable trends in the forecast period consist of the integration of smart charging with load balancing, wireless payment and contactless authentication systems, bidirectional V2G-capable curbside bollards, compact and modular designs conducive to urban implementation, and the integration of renewable energy with solar-powered charging facilities.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Curbside Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Bollard Global Market Growth?

The rise in the adoption of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) is projected to fuel the expansion of the curbside electric vehicle (EV) charging bollards market. BEVs, which are 100% electric cars running solely on rechargeable batteries to propel an electric motor, emit zero exhaust pollutants. There is an uptick in BEVs as both government and manufacturers endorse greener power solutions, motivating people to transition from conventional fuel-run cars to curb pollution and tackle climate change. Curbside EV charging bollards benefit BEVs by supplying easy-to-access on-street charging, assuaging concerns about driving range and improving user-friendliness. This allows owners who don't have private parking to recharge while parked and propels broader EV adoption, contributing to sustainable urban mobility. For example, Kelley Blue Book, a Cox Automotive company based in the US, reported in January 2024 that in 2023, a record-breaking 1.2 million car buyers in the US opted for electric vehicles - a figure equating to 7.6% of the total US vehicle market, a substantial climb from 5.9% in 2022. As a result, the increasing adoption of BEVs is the key driver behind the growth of the curbside EV charging bollards market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Curbside Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Bollard Market?

Major players in the Curbside Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Bollard Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Siemens AG

• Schneider Electric SE

• Eaton Corporation plc

• Électricité de France SA

• ABB Ltd

• Rheinmetall AG

• Leviton Manufacturing Company Inc.

• Alfen N.V.

• ChargePoint Holdings Inc.

• Efacec Power Solutions S.G.P.S. S.A.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Curbside Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Bollard Market?

Leading businesses in the curbside electric vehicle (EV) charging bollards market are leveraging strategic partnerships for broader charging infrastructure and enhanced EV adoption. These collaborations facilitate mutual resource sharing, knowledge exchange, or technology sharing to accomplish shared objectives, enabling the enterprises to enlarge their market reach, stimulate innovation, and collectively build a strong competitive edge. For example, in May 2025, Voltpost, an American startup focused on converting existing lampposts into EV chargers, formed a partnership with ComEd, an American electric utility, to initiate its first public lamppost EV charger in Oak Park, Illinois. They are repurposing existing lampposts with adaptable Level 2 EV charging platforms, providing fast, cost-effective curbside charging access for the community without any new construction requirements. The purpose of this initiative is to broaden EV charging access, especially for residents lacking private parking, and to advocate for eco-friendly transportation with a scalable and fair solution.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Curbside Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Bollard Market Report?

The curbside electric vehicle (EV) charging bollard market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Product Type: Alternating Current (AC) Charging Bollards, Direct Current (DC) Fast Charging Bollards, Smart Charging Bollards, Other Product Types

2) By Connectivity: Networked Or Smart, Standalone

3) By Power Output: Up to 22 kilowatt (kW), 22 kilowatt (kW) – 50 kilowatt (kW), Above 50 kilowatt (kW)

4) By Mounting Type: Surface Mounted, Embedded

5) By Application: Residential, Commercial, Municipal Or Public, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Alternating Current (AC) Charging Bollards: Level 1 Alternating Current (AC) Charging, Level 2 Alternating Current (AC) Charging, Three-Phase Alternating Current (AC) Charging

2) By Direct Current (DC) Fast Charging Bollards: Direct Current (DC) Fast Charging, Direct Current (DC) Ultra-Fast Charging, Combined Charging Systems Bollards

3) By Smart Charging Bollards: Network-Connected Bollards (Cloud-Enabled), Load Management And Demand Response Bollards, Vehicle-To-Grid (V2G) Enabled Bollards, Payment And Billing Integrated Bollards

4) By Other Product Types: Solar-Powered Charging Bollards, Wireless Or Inductive Charging Bollards, Portable Charging Bollards, Hybrid Power Source Bollards

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Curbside Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Bollard Industry?

In 2024, Europe dominated the Curbside Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Bollard Global Market, topping the list of regions. However, the fastest predicted growth is anticipated in the Asia-Pacific region. The report encompasses various regions including the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

