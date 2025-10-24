Stream.Security Appoints Art DuRivage as Senior Vice President of Global Sales to Accelerate Global Expansion

Stream Security appoints Art DuRivage as SVP of Global Sales amid rapid global growth and U.S. expansion in the Cloud Detection and Response market.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stream.Security , the leader in Cloud Detection and Response (CDR), today announced the appointment of Art DuRivage as Senior Vice President of Global Sales. DuRivage joins Stream during a period of rapid momentum as the company scales globally, expands its U.S. presence, and continues to shape the CDR market it helped define.DuRivage brings more than two decades of cybersecurity sales leadership and a proven track record of taking high-growth companies from early stages to industry-defining scale. He most recently served as Vice President of Sales, North America at Omada, where he led revenue, go-to-market execution and enterprise expansion across the region.Prior to Omada, DuRivage played a pivotal role in scaling Semperis. Joining as one of the company’s earliest employees in 2018, he helped build the commercial organization, establish operational rigor, and drive Semperis from startup to unicorn status, surpassing $100M in annual recurring revenue. Before Semperis, he helped establish Securonix as a major player in the SIEM and UEBA market, leading sales across the U.S. Central region during its key growth phase.“In just four years, Stream has become the world’s fastest-growing Cloud Detection and Response company, trusted by enterprise security teams on the front lines,” said Or Shoshani, CEO and Co-Founder of Stream.Security. “Art is a stellar addition to our executive team. He has successfully scaled some of the most innovative cybersecurity companies in the world, and he shares our obsession with customer value, speed of innovation, and building with purpose. The coming year will be one of aggressive growth and expansion for Stream, and Art will be instrumental in driving that success.”Commenting on his appointment, DuRivage said, “Stream is defining how Cloud Detection and Response should be done. The technology is exceptional, the execution is fast, and the customer feedback is unmatched. I’m excited to help scale Stream’s reach, build on its category leadership, and support security teams as they face increasingly complex cloud threats.”Stream.Security has quickly earned recognition as the top-rated CDR platform on the market, delivering real-time threat detection, AI triage, and automated response across multi-cloud environments. In 2026 and beyond, the company plans to significantly grow its headcount, expand operations in North America and Europe, and continue its path toward long-term strategic milestones.About Stream SecurityStream Security is the leader in Cloud Detection and Response (CDR), empowering security teams to detect, investigate, and respond to threats in real time across complex cloud environments. Built for scale, speed and accuracy, Stream delivers complete cloud visibility, behavioral analytics, and automated response to help organizations protect what matters most. Stream Security is trusted by enterprise defenders around the world.For more information, visit www.stream.security

