Counter-Drone 30mm Proximity Ammo Market Report 2025 | Growth Insights, Key Factors & Future Trends to 2029

Counter-Drone 30mm Proximity Ammo Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Much Is The Counter-Drone 30 mm Proximity Ammo Market Worth?

The market size for the 30 mm proximity ammunition for counter-drones has seen a fast-paced expansion in recent years. It is projected to surge from $1.33 billion in 2024 to $1.52 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7%. The historic growth is largely credited to the escalation in drone proliferation, heightened aerial security risks, modernization programs in the military, increased defense budgets, and the uptake of programmable ammunition.

In the coming years, the market for counter-drone 30 mm proximity ammunition is projected to expand rapidly, with an expected worth of $2.60 billion in 2029 and a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.3%. This growth during the forecast period is influenced by factors such as the creation of multi-layered defense strategies, penetration into private and commercial sectors, increasing requirement for affordable non-lethal solutions, burgeoning usage of drones in the commercial and military fields, and rising security apprehensions regarding essential infrastructure. Notable trends for the forecast period revolve around the incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning into targeting systems, advent of multi-sensor guidance systems, shift toward programmable and airburst ammunition, adoption of hybrid counter-drone strategies, and focus on cost-effectiveness and ease of use in systems.

What Are The Factors Driving The Counter-Drone 30 mm Proximity Ammo Market?

The increasing anxiety revolving around security is anticipated to bolster the expansion of the counter-drone 30 mm proximity ammo market in the future. These security fears revolve around potential dangers or threats that could compromise the security, confidentiality, or integrity of a system, data, or individuals. The soaring security concerns are due to the rising quantity of cyberattacks that target drone systems, causing hazards such as unsanctioned access, remote hijacking, data interception, global positioning system (GPS) spoofing, and interruption of navigation and communication, jeopardizing drone operations and crucial infrastructure security. Counter-drone 30 mm proximity ammo amplifies security issues by offering a quick and accurate defense against unauthorized or hostile drones, mitigating potential hazards to personnel, infrastructure, and sensitive locations. For example, the Office for National Statistics, a UK-based governmental agency, reported in January 2025 that there were 9.5 million incidents of headline crime in the year ending September 2024, spiking by 12% from 8.5 million in the prior year, largely due to a 19% surge in fraud incidents to approximately 3.9 million. Thus, the surging security concerns are fueling the expansion of the counter-drone 30 mm proximity ammo market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Counter-Drone 30 mm Proximity Ammo Market?

Major players in the counter-drone 30 mm proximity ammo market include:

• General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems

• Hanwha Corporation

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• BAE Systems plc

• Leonardo S.p.A.

• Rheinmetall AG

• Elbit Systems Ltd.

• Saab AB

• Nexter Systems

• Poongsan Corporation

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Counter-Drone 30 mm Proximity Ammo Sector?

Leading entities in the counter-drone 30 mm proximity ammunition market are channeling their resources towards the creation of groundbreaking offerings like lightweight munitions armed with proximity-sensing fuzes. These munitions serve dual purposes: accurately neutralizing drones as well as significantly reducing collateral damages in densely populated or delicate regions. Lightweight munitions integrated with proximity-sensing fuzes operate like small caliber projectiles that automatically detonate when they are close to the target, which enables precise drone neutralization and limits collateral damage in populated or delicate areas. As a case in point, Electro Optic Systems Holdings Ltd, a manufacturing firm headquartered in Australia, rolled out its Slinger counter-drone system in May 2023. The system has a 30 mm cannon that eliminates targets using lightweight, radio frequency proximity-fuzed ammunition. Designed for targeting and tackling drones from distances over 800 meters, the Slinger system is efficient and precise in both military and civilian circumstances, including highly populated regions. The Slinger encompasses a fully stabilized weapon platform, cutting-edge direction technology, and a 4-axis sensor component that swivels independently of the gun for ultra-high accuracy, even during motion. Knowledge gained from recent confrontations, including those in Ukraine, was used in the development of state-of-the-art radar and stabilization, resulting in a modern, trustworthy solution to the burgeoning threat from aggressive or unauthorized drones. This product underscores the growing focus on devising highly accurate, limited-collateral counter-drone tools suited for intricate operational settings.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Counter-Drone 30 mm Proximity Ammo Market Share?

The counter-drone 30 mm proximity ammo market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Product Type: Airburst, Programmable, High-Explosive, Other Product Types

2) By Range: Short Range, Medium Range, Long Range

3) By Platform: Ground-Based, Naval, Airborne

4) By Application: Military, Homeland Security, Critical Infrastructure Protection, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Defense, Law Enforcement, Commercial, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Airburst: Fragmentation, Shrapnel-Based, Tungsten Pellet-Based, Multi-Effect

2) By Programmable: Time-Programmed, Proximity-Programmed, Impact-Programmed, Multi-Mode Programmed

3) By High-Explosive: Blast Fragmentation, Shaped Charge, Enhanced Blast, Insensitive Munition

4) By Other Product Types: Training Ammunition, Non-Lethal Ammunition, Armor-Piercing Ammunition, Experimental Ammunition

What Are The Regional Trends In The Counter-Drone 30 mm Proximity Ammo Market?

The Counter-Drone 30 mm Proximity Ammo Global Market Report 2025 identifies North America as the preeminent region for 2024 and projects Asia-Pacific as the fastest-growing region in the upcoming period. The report includes the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

